Elicia Davidson elected president of Kansas Court Reporters Association

TOPEKA—Elicia Davidson, managing court reporter in the 18th Judicial District, was elected president of the Kansas Court Reporters Association by the association membership.

Davidson has been a member of the Kansas Court Reporters Association since 2010. She previously served as its secretary and vice president.

The 18th Judicial District is Sedgwick County.

“I am beyond honored to serve as president,” Davidson said. “Together we will continue to uphold the highest standards of accuracy, professionalism, and integrity, ensuring that every word matters, and every voice is heard.”

Davidson earned her court reporter certification in 2010. She began her career as an instructor in Butler Community College’s court reporter program and later worked as a closed captioner. She joined the judicial branch in 2016.

Court reporters perform a vital function creating the official record of court proceedings. They use different tools to record and transcribe everything spoken during trials, conferences, and hearings. They also administer oaths to witnesses and mark evidentiary exhibits.

Because there is a court reporter shortage statewide, some court proceedings are audio recorded without a court reporter present. Recordings are sent to a court reporter to transcribe into a text record.

Other officers elected are:

Jennifer Oliver, vice president. Oliver is a court reporter in the 28th Judicial District, which is composed of Ottawa and Saline counties.

Naola Vaughn, secretary. Vaughn is a freelance court reporter in Kansas City, Lawrence, and Topeka.

Mary Kay Howe, treasurer. Howe is a court reporter in the 7th Judicial District, which is Douglas County.

Brandy Sayre, immediate past president. Sayre is a court reporter in Wichita.

Coleen Boxberger, executive director. Boxberger is a court reporter in the 20th Judicial District, which is composed of Barton, Ellsworth, Rice, Russell, and Stafford counties.

Lynelle Gottschalk, board member. Gottschalk is a court reporter in the 23rd Judicial District, which is composed of Ellis, Gove, Rooks, and Trego counties.

Geri Ann Noll, board member. Noll is a court reporter in the 13th Judicial District, which is composed of Butler, Elk, and Greenwood counties.

Alyssa Dunn, board member. Dunn is a court reporter in the 18th Judicial District, which is Sedgwick County.

Mariah Trible, board member. Trible is a court reporter in the 18th Judicial District.

Lori McIntosh, board member. McIntosh is a court reporter in Kansas City.

Abby Ryan, board member. Ryan is a court reporter in the 10th Judicial District, which is Johnson County.

About the Kansas Court Reporters Association

The Kansas Court Reporters Association was founded in 1912. It is committed to promoting and maintaining the highest standards of verbatim reporting, quality services, professional ethics, and advocating continuing education, as well as using state-of-the-art technology.