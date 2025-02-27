Pathways Program for Students and Recent Graduates

The Pathways Program offers federal internship and employment opportunities for current students, recent graduates, and those with an advanced degree. There are three different paths available:

Internship Program

Recent Graduates Program

For more information and to search for Pathways opportunities, visit USAJOBS and Pathways for Students and Recent Graduates at FDA.

Oak Ridge Institute for Science and Education (ORISE)

The ORISE Research Participation Programs at FDA accept applications year-round for participation in non-employment training opportunities with various levels of stipend support. Current students, recent graduates, and faculty researchers are eligible for this program.

For more information and opportunities, visit: ORISE Research Participation Programs at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

FDA Oncology Center of Excellence (OCE) Summer Scholars Program

The FDA Oncology Center of Excellence Summer Scholars is designed to introduce high school students with an interest in STEM (science, technology, engineering, or mathematics) to the cancer drug development process and career opportunities in government, regulatory medicine, and cancer advocacy.

Pharmacy Student Experiential Program

The Pharmacy Student Experiential Program (PSEP) provides an opportunity for Pharmacy Students to learn about FDA’s multidisciplinary processes for addressing public health issues involving drugs, biologics, and medical devices.