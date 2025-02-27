Tourism Off to a Positive Start for 2025

Posted on Feb 27, 2025 in News

For Immediate Release: February 27, 2025

HONOLULU—According to preliminary statistics from the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT), there were 792,177 visitors to the Hawaiian Islands in January 2025, a 3.8 percent increase compared to the same month last year. Total visitor spending measured in nominal dollars was $1.89 billion, up 4.7 percent from January 2024. Total visitor arrivals in January 2025 represent a 96.9 percent recovery rate from pre-pandemic January 2019 (817,600, -3.1%) and total nominal visitor spending increased compared to January 2019 ($1.62 billion, +17.2%).

In January 2025, 773,149 visitors arrived by air service, mainly from the U.S. West and U.S. East. Additionally, 19,028 visitors arrived via out-of-state cruise ships. In comparison, 745,644 visitors (+3.7%) arrived by air and 17,836 visitors (+6.7%) came by cruise ships in January 2024, and 805,567 visitors (-4.0%) came by air and 12,033 visitors (+58.1%) came by cruise ships in January 2019.

The average length of stay by all visitors in January 2025 was 9.67 days, which was shorter than January 2024 (9.85 days, -1.8%) and January 2019 (9.94 days, -2.7%). The statewide average daily census¹ was 247,179 visitors in January 2025, compared to 242,700 visitors (+1.8%) in January 2024 and 262,235 visitors (-5.7%) in January 2019.

In January 2025, 368,123 visitors arrived from the U.S. West, an increase from January 2024 (356,174 visitors, +3.4%) and from January 2019 (317,655 visitors, +15.9%). U.S. West visitor spending of $812.0 million grew compared to January 2024 ($768.2 million, +5.7%) and was much higher than January 2019 ($556.7 million, +45.9%). Daily spending by U.S. West visitors in January 2025 ($240 per person) increased compared to January 2024 ($231 per person, +3.6%) and was significantly more than January 2019 ($180 per person, +33.1%).

In January 2025, 207,519 visitors arrived from the U.S. East, up from January 2024 (192,490 visitors, +7.8%) and from January 2019 (185,253 visitors, +12.0%). U.S. East visitor spending of $601.8 million increased from January 2024 ($579.0 million, +3.9%) and January 2019 ($462.9 million, +30.0%). Daily spending by U.S. East visitors in January 2025 ($264 per person) was higher than January 2024 ($261 per person, +1.2%) and January 2019 ($216 per person, +22.2%).

There were 54,296 visitors from Japan in January 2025, an increase from January 2024 (52,911 visitors, +2.6%), but significantly fewer than January 2019 (120,418 visitors, -54.9%). Visitors from Japan spent $83.2 million in January 2025, compared to $78.8 million (+5.6%) in January 2024 and $173.4 million (-52.0%) in January 2019. Daily spending by Japanese visitors in January 2025 ($248 per person) increased compared to January 2024 ($240 per person, +3.5%) and January 2019 ($240 per person, +3.5%).

In January 2025, 54,333 visitors arrived from Canada, up from January 2024 (54,002 visitors, +0.6%), but much less than January 2019 (69,687 visitors, -22.0%). Although there were slightly more visitors in January 2025, their shorter average length of stay (12.28 days, -4.1%) resulted in decreased total Canadian visitor spending ($150.0 million, -3.4%). Daily visitor spending ($225 per person, +0.2%) was similar to January 2024. Total Canadian visitor spending ($165.4 million, -9.3%) declined, but daily spending ($167 per person, +34.6%) was higher than January 2019.

There were 88,878 visitors from all other international markets in January 2025, comprising visitors from Oceania, Other Asia, Europe, Latin America, Guam, the Philippines, the Pacific Islands and other regions. In comparison, there were 90,068 visitors (-1.3%) from all other international markets in January 2024 and 112,554 visitors (-21.0%) in January 2019.

Air capacity to the Hawaiian Islands in January 2025 (5,032 transpacific flights with 1,122,877 seats) increased compared to January 2024 (4,889 flights, +2.9% with 1,101,952 seats, +1.9%), but declined from January 2019 (5,158 flights, -2.4% with 1,134,182 seats, -1.0%).

Other Highlights

U.S. West: In January 2025, 277,414 visitors came from the Pacific region, up 2.6 percent compared to January 2024. Growth in arrivals from Alaska (15,855 visitors, +12.9%), Oregon (26,247 visitors, +7.8%) and Washington (59,844 visitors, +14.1%) offset fewer arrivals from California (175,469 visitors, -2.3%). From January 7 to 31, 2025, a series of eight destructive wildfires affected the Los Angeles metropolitan area and San Diego County in California. Visitor arrivals from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim (-0.9% to 51,078 visitors) and San Diego-Carlsbad (-2.4% to 18,161 visitors) were down compared to January 2024. Other California metropolitan areas including San Francisco (-6.4% to 35,448 visitors) and San Jose (-7.9% to 13,096 visitors) also reported lower visitor arrivals compared to January of last year.

There were 90,507 visitors from the Mountain region (Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming) in January 2025, a 5.8 percent increase from January 2024.

Eight out of 10 U.S. West visitors in January 2025 had been to Hawaii before (84.1%) while 15.9 percent were first-time visitors. In terms of accommodations, 52.1 percent of U.S. West visitors in January 2025 stayed in hotels, 16.7 percent stayed in condominiums, 12.3 percent stayed with friends and relatives, 12.3 percent stayed in rental homes and 8.7 percent stayed in timeshares.

U.S. East: In January 2025, the three largest U.S. East regions were East North Central (Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin) with 46,956 visitors (+9.5%), South Atlantic (Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Washington D.C. and West Virginia) with 44,427 visitors (+10.4%), and West North Central (Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota) with 36,501 visitors (+1.9%). These regions all reported growth in visitor arrivals compared to January 2024.

Two out of three U.S. East visitors in January 2025 had been to Hawaii before (66.4%) while 33.6 percent were first-time visitors. In terms of lodging, 58.6 percent of U.S. East visitors in January 2025 stayed in hotels, 13.0 percent stayed in condominiums, 11.9 percent stayed with friends and relatives, 11.6 percent stayed in rental homes and 8.8 percent stayed in timeshares.

Japan: Of the 54,296 visitors in January 2025, 53,808 visitors arrived on international flights and 488 visitors came on domestic flights. Three out of four Japanese visitors in January 2025 were repeat visitors (74.4%) while 25.6 percent were first-time visitors to the islands. In terms of lodging, 78.5 percent of Japanese visitors in January 2025 stayed in hotels, 14.6 percent stayed in condominiums, 7.8 percent stayed in timeshares and 2.3 percent stayed with friends and relatives.

Canada: Of the 54,333 visitors in January 2025, 46,074 visitors arrived via direct air service from Canada and 8,259 visitors came on domestic flights. Seven out of 10 Canadian visitors in January 2025 had been to Hawaii before (72.4%), while 27.6 percent were first-time visitors. In terms of lodging, 52.0 percent of Canadian visitors in January 2025 stayed in hotels, 23.3 percent stayed in condominiums, 12.0 percent stayed in rental homes, 9.7 percent stayed in timeshares and 7.1 percent stayed with friends and relatives.

Island Highlights

Oahu: There were 456,607 visitors to Oahu in January 2025, compared to 450,503 visitors (+1.4%) in January 2024 and 488,441 visitors (-6.5%) in January 2019. Visitor spending was $775.8 million in January 2025, compared to $734.0 million (+5.7%) in January 2024 and $700.2 million (+10.8%) in January 2019. The average daily census on O’ahu was 111,968 visitors in January 2025, compared to 112,697 visitors (-0.6%) in January 2024 and 116,417 visitors (-3.8%) in January 2019.

Maui: Eighteen months after the August 8, 2023, wildfires, there were 202,738 visitors to Maui in January 2025, which was higher than January 2024 (175,005 visitors, +15.8%), but below January 2019 (233,422 visitors, -13.1%). Visitor spending increased to $531.1 million in January 2025, compared to $503.8 million (+5.4%) in January 2024 and $474.2 million (+12.0%) in January 2019. The average daily census on Maui was 57,778 visitors in January 2025, compared to 53,377 visitors (+8.2%) in January 2024 and 69,854 visitors (-17.3%) in January 2019.

Kauai: There were 111,293 visitors to Kauai in January 2025, compared to 106,048 visitors (+4.9%) in January 2024 and 106,142 visitors (+4.9%) in January 2019. Visitor spending was $259.5 million in January 2025, compared to $247.3 million (+4.9%) in January 2024 and $176.5 million (+47.0%) in January 2019. The average daily census on Kauai was 28,612 visitors in January 2025, compared to 28,915 visitors (-1.0%) in January 2024 and 29,784 visitors (-3.9%) in January 2019.

Hawaii Island: There were 158,141 visitors to Hawaii Island in January 2025, compared to 143,033 visitors (+10.6%) in January 2024 and 147,402 visitors (+7.3%) in January 2019. Visitor spending was $305.4 million in January 2025, compared to $299.4 million (+2.0%) in January 2024 and $253.3 million (+20.5%) in January 2019. The average daily census on Hawaii Island was 45,097 visitors in January 2025, compared to 43,371 visitors (+4.0%) in January 2024 and 42,548 visitors (+6.0%) in January 2019.

Flights and Air Seats to Hawaii

Domestic Flights

In January 2025, 4,111 nonstop domestic flights with 888,560 seats serviced Hawaii from the U.S. mainland. There was growth in domestic air capacity compared to January 2024 (3,887 flights, +5.8% with 839,547 seats, +5.8%) and January 2019 (3,661 flights, +12.3% with 768,657 seats, +15.6%).

U.S. West: There were 3,649 scheduled flights with 764,965 seats from U.S. West in January 2025.

Air capacity increased compared to January 2024 (3,440 flights, +6.1% with 723,386 seats, +5.7%). Fewer scheduled seats from Denver, Los Angeles, Oakland, Phoenix, San Francisco and San Jose were offset by added seats from Anchorage, Everett, Wash., Las Vegas, Long Beach, Portland, Sacramento, Salt Lake City, San Diego and Seattle.

There was increased air capacity compared to January 2019 (3,331 flights, +9.5% with 668,288 seats, +14.5%). Fewer scheduled seats from Los Angeles, Portland, San Francisco, and discontinued service from Bellingham, Wash., were offset by growth in seats from Anchorage, Denver, Las Vegas, Long Beach, Phoenix, Oakland, Phoenix, Sacramento, Salt Lake City, San Diego, San Jose and Seattle. There was also service from Ontario, California and Everett, Wash., in January 2025 which did not operate in January 2019.

U.S. East: In January 2025, 450 scheduled flights with 122,323 seats operated from U.S. East.

Air capacity increased (419 flights, +7.4% with 110,965 seats, +10.2%) compared to January 2024. Reduced seats from Detroit, Houston, New York JFK and Newark were offset by growth in seats from Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Minneapolis and Washington D.C.

There was growth in air capacity from January 2019 (324 flights, +38.9% with 95,344 seats, +28.3%). Reductions in scheduled seats from Dallas, Houston and Newark were offset by increased seats from Atlanta, Minneapolis, New York JFK, Washington D.C., as well as service from Austin Texas, Boston and Detroit in January 2025 which did not operate in January 2019.

International Flights

In January 2025, there were 921 nonstop flights with 234,317 seats to Hawaii from international points of origin including Japan, Canada, Korea, Oceania, Guam, Manila and many Pacific Islands. International air capacity decreased from January 2024 (1,002 flights, -8.1% with 262,405 seats, -10.7%) and continued to be much less than January 2019 (1,497 flights, -38.5% with 365,525 seats, -35.9%).

Japan: There were 368 scheduled flights with 105,135 seats from Japan in January 2025, operated by All Nippon, Delta, Hawaiian and Japan Airlines. Direct service from Zipair, the low-cost carrier and subsidiary of Japan Airlines, remains suspended through March 15, 2025.

Air capacity decreased (413 flights, -10.9% with 120,574 seats, -12.8%) compared to January 2024, as a result of reduced scheduled seats from Fukuoka, Haneda and Narita. There was no direct air service from Japan to Kona in January 2025 compared to seven flights with 1,709 seats in January 2024.

Air capacity remained below January 2019 levels (696 flights, -47.1% with 174,100 seats, -39.6%). There were added scheduled seats from Haneda to Honolulu, which were offset by reduced seats from Fukuoka, Nagoya, Osaka, Narita, and no service from Sapporo. There was no direct service from Japan to Kona in January 2025 compared to 44 flights with 9,783 seats from Haneda and Narita to Kona in January 2019.

Canada: There were 288 scheduled flights with 52,101 seats from Canada in January 2025. Air capacity decreased compared to January 2024 (309 flights, -6.8% with 57,349 seats, -9.2%). Increased service from Edmonton in January 2025 was offset by fewer scheduled seats from Calgary, Toronto and Vancouver.

There was decreased air capacity compared to January 2019 (403 flights, -28.5% with 72,049 seats, -27.7%). Growth in scheduled seats from Toronto in January 2019 was offset by fewer seats from Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver.

Oceania:

Australia: In January 2025, there were 78 scheduled flights with 21,963 seats from Melbourne and Sydney. There were increased flights (75, +4.0%) but fewer seats (22,636, -2.9%) from Melbourne and Sydney than in January 2024. Air capacity remained below the January 2019 level (103 flights, -24.3% with 32,521 seats, -32.5%) with service from Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney.

In January 2025, there were 78 scheduled flights with 21,963 seats from Melbourne and Sydney. There were increased flights (75, +4.0%) but fewer seats (22,636, -2.9%) from Melbourne and Sydney than in January 2024. Air capacity remained below the January 2019 level (103 flights, -24.3% with 32,521 seats, -32.5%) with service from Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney. New Zealand: In January 2025, there were 26 scheduled flights with 7,270 seats from Auckland. There were slightly more flights (25, +4.0%) and seats (7,211, +0.8%) compared to January 2024. Air capacity continued to be lower than January 2019 (41 flights, -36.6% with 12,112 seats, -40.0%).

Other Asia:

China: There have been no direct flights from China to Hawaii since service ended in early February 2020. In comparison, there were 40 scheduled flights with 10,935 seats with service from Beijing, Hangzhou and Shanghai in January 2019.

There have been no direct flights from China to Hawaii since service ended in early February 2020. In comparison, there were 40 scheduled flights with 10,935 seats with service from Beijing, Hangzhou and Shanghai in January 2019. Korea: There were 75 scheduled flights with 22,814 seats from Seoul in January 2025, compared to 91 flights (-17.6%) with 29,112 seats (-21.6%) in January 2024 and 102 flights (-26.5%) with 33,610 seats (-32.1%) in January 2019.

There were 75 scheduled flights with 22,814 seats from Seoul in January 2025, compared to 91 flights (-17.6%) with 29,112 seats (-21.6%) in January 2024 and 102 flights (-26.5%) with 33,610 seats (-32.1%) in January 2019. Taiwan: Direct air service from Taipei has been suspended since April 2020. There were nine scheduled flights with 2,754 seats in January 2019.

Other Markets:

Guam: There were 30 scheduled flights with 10,500 seats from Guam in January 2025, compared to 31 flights (-3.2%) with 10,850 seats (-3.2%) in January 2024 and 31 flights (-3.2%) with 11,284 seats (-6.9%) in January 2019.

There were 30 scheduled flights with 10,500 seats from Guam in January 2025, compared to 31 flights (-3.2%) with 10,850 seats (-3.2%) in January 2024 and 31 flights (-3.2%) with 11,284 seats (-6.9%) in January 2019. Philippines: There were 22 scheduled flights with 6,798 seats from Manila in January 2025, compared to 21 flights (+4.8%) with 6,489 seats (+4.8%) in January 2024 and 22 flights (0.0%) with 5,896 seats (+15.3%) in January 2019.

There were 22 scheduled flights with 6,798 seats from Manila in January 2025, compared to 21 flights (+4.8%) with 6,489 seats (+4.8%) in January 2024 and 22 flights (0.0%) with 5,896 seats (+15.3%) in January 2019. Samoa: There were five scheduled flights with 841 seats from Apia in January 2025, compared to four flights (+25.0%) with 680 seats (+23.7%) in January 2024 and four flights (+25.0%) with 668 seats (+25.9%) in January 2019.

There were five scheduled flights with 841 seats from Apia in January 2025, compared to four flights (+25.0%) with 680 seats (+23.7%) in January 2024 and four flights (+25.0%) with 668 seats (+25.9%) in January 2019. Rarotonga: There were four scheduled flights with 756 seats in January 2025 and in January 2024. There was no direct air service from the Cook Islands in January 2019.

There were four scheduled flights with 756 seats in January 2025 and in January 2024. There was no direct air service from the Cook Islands in January 2019. Kiribati: There were four scheduled flights with 668 seats in January 2025. There was no direct air service from Christmas Island in January 2024, and five flights (-20.0%) with 610 seats (+9.5%) in January 2019.

There were four scheduled flights with 668 seats in January 2025. There was no direct air service from Christmas Island in January 2024, and five flights (-20.0%) with 610 seats (+9.5%) in January 2019. Marshall Islands: There was no direct service from Majuro in January 2025. There was one flight with 166 seats in January 2024 and 17 flights with 2,822 seats in January 2019.

There was no direct service from Majuro in January 2025. There was one flight with 166 seats in January 2024 and 17 flights with 2,822 seats in January 2019. Fiji: There were four scheduled flights with 1,016 seats from Nadi in January 2025, compared to nine flights (-55.6%) with 1,530 seats (-33.6%) in January 2024 and four flights (0.0%) with 668 seats (+52.1%) in January 2019.

There were four scheduled flights with 1,016 seats from Nadi in January 2025, compared to nine flights (-55.6%) with 1,530 seats (-33.6%) in January 2024 and four flights (0.0%) with 668 seats (+52.1%) in January 2019. American Samoa: There were 10 scheduled flights with 2,780 seats from Pago Pago in January 2025 and in January 2024, compared to 11 flights (-9.1%) with 3,058 seats (-9.1%) in January 2019.

There were 10 scheduled flights with 2,780 seats from Pago Pago in January 2025 and in January 2024, compared to 11 flights (-9.1%) with 3,058 seats (-9.1%) in January 2019. French Polynesia: There were three scheduled flights with 834 seats from Papeete in January 2025, compared to four flights (-25.0%) with 1,112 seats (-25.0%) in January 2024 and six flights (-50.0%) with 1,668 seats (-50.0%) in January 2019.

Cruise Ship Visitors

In January 2025, 19,028 visitors came via 12 trips by out-of-state cruise ships. Another 9,213 visitors flew to the state to board the Hawaii home-ported cruise ship Pride of America.

In January 2024, 17,836 visitors (+6.7%) arrived via 14 trips by out-of-state cruise ships. Another 9,201 visitors (+0.1%) flew to the state to board the Pride of America.

In January 2019, 12,033 visitors (+58.1%) arrived via seven trips from out-of-state cruise ships. Another 9,358 visitors (-1.6%) came by air to board the Pride of America.

Statement by DBEDT Director James Kunane Tokioka

Hawaii’s tourism industry had a positive start to the new year with growth in both total visitor arrivals and visitor spending in January 2025, which marked the sixth consecutive month of increases in these key indicators.

January is usually a slow month for tourism. The 19,028 visitors who came by cruise ships this January marked the second-highest January number (January 2014 had 19,321 visitors who came by cruise ships) since the cruise visitor data was collected in January 1999. According to the current cruise port call schedules, we anticipate that 2025 will be a great year for cruise visitors.

1/ Average daily census measures the number of visitors present on any given day.

# # #

View the January 2025 tables here.

