City to host Neighborhood Traffic Management Program open house

The City of Lawrence invites residents to attend an upcoming Neighborhood Traffic Management Program (NTMP) Open House on Thursday, March 6, 2025, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Lawrence Public Library Auditorium (707 Vermont St.).

This come-and-go event is an opportunity for community members to learn more about the NTMP and the City’s efforts to improve safety and reduce speeding in residential areas. City staff will be available to discuss proposed projects for 2025, provide information on different traffic-calming measures, and answer questions from residents.

What to Expect at the Open House:

🚦 Learn about the Neighborhood Traffic Management Program and how it helps create safer streets.

🚗 Explore the different traffic-calming devices—like speed humps, chicanes, and curb extensions—used to reduce speeds and improve safety.

📍 Review the 2025 proposed project areas and provide feedback.

👥 Engage with City staff and share thoughts on neighborhood traffic concerns.

Residents are encouraged to drop in at their convenience to ask questions, view project plans, and share input on traffic safety in their neighborhoods.

The City of Lawrence is committed to safe, livable streets for all and looks forward to working with residents to shape the future of neighborhood traffic management.

For more information about the Neighborhood Traffic Management Program, visit lawrenceks.org/mso/safer-speeds.

Media Contact: Michael Leos, Communication & Community Engagement Specialist, MSO

mleos@lawrenceks.org

