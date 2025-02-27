FWC approves Levy County Manatee Protection Zone amendments

Photos available

At this week’s Commission meeting in Tallahassee, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) Commissioners voted to approve an amendment to the Manatee Protection Zones in Levy County, specifically near the mouth of the Withlacoochee River. The changes address manatee protection, enforcement concerns and boater safety in the area.

This rule amends the existing Seasonal Slow Speed Zone and a portion of the Caution 25 MPH Zone to a more standardized 25 MPH All Year Zone at the mouth of the Withlacoochee River. The amendment also includes the addition of a Slow Speed All Year Zone in the narrow travel corridor south and west of the Highway 40 (Bird Creek) Boat Ramp. The changes will enhance manatee protection in the narrow portion of the Withlacoochee River, south of the Highway 40 (Bird Creek) Boat Ramp, and decrease waterway restrictions in the open waters west of the ramp, within the marked navigational channel.

FWC staff worked with Levy County and other stakeholders to review potential changes to the rule and conducted public meetings in Inglis, on Sept. 5, 2024, and Feb. 3, 2025, to collect feedback on the proposed final rule. This activity is part of the Florida Manatee Management Plan approved in 2007, which directs staff to periodically review existing Manatee Protection Zones to see if changes are needed.

Manatee Protection Zones are defined in the Florida Manatee Sanctuary Act and use data to help reduce the risk of injuries to manatees from boats in areas regularly used by manatees. Watching for manatees while boating is always important, and spring is a particularly important season for boaters to go slow and lookout below for the slow-moving mammals as they naturally disperse from their winter refuges.

For more information, go to MyFWC.com/Manatee and click on “Manatee Protection Zones.”

