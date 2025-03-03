Former NBA Player Jerome 'Junk Yard Dog' Williams Announces Toronto Book Tour

Jerome "JYD" Williams Role Player Book Signing Jerome "JYD" Williams Role Player Book Cover

Former NBA player Jerome "Junk Yard Dog" Williams brings his R.O.L.E Player book tour to Toronto, featuring live events, signings, and exclusive digital content

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Former NBA player Jerome "Junk Yard Dog" Williams is excited to return to Toronto for a special book tour promoting his latest release, R.O.L.E Player : Passing the Wisdom. This inspirational sports memoir dives into the power of teamwork, leadership, and embracing one’s role—both on and off the court.Toronto Book Tour Highlights1️⃣ Tournament of the Stars at the University of Toronto📅 Dates: March 21-22, 2025📍 Location: 27 King's College Circle, Toronto, ON M5S 1A1🔹 Details: Williams will be a featured guest at the annual Tournament of the Stars, where he will engage with fans, sign books, and share insights from his NBA journey.2️⃣ Official Book Launch at NBA Courtside Restaurant📅 Date: March 22, 2025⏰ Time: 6:00 PM – 10:30 PM📍 Location: NBA Courtside Restaurant, 15 Queens Quay East, Toronto, ON M5E 0C5🔹 Details: Join former NBA player Jerome Williams for an exclusive evening featuring a book reading, Q&A session, and meet-and-greet at Toronto’s premier basketball-themed venue.Tech-Driven Innovation: The Digital Dog PoundBeyond its powerful basketball insights, R.O.L.E Player offers readers an interactive experience through YOCode technology. Each book cover includes a YOCode, an advanced QR innovation that grants access to the Digital Dog Pound—an exclusive online community where readers can unlock:🏀 Behind-the-scenes NBA content from Hall of Famers📖 Leadership strategies and role player insights🎥 Exclusive video content, including untold NBA stories"This isn’t just a book—it’s an experience," said Williams. "YOCode allows readers to go beyond the pages, connecting them directly with exclusive content and a community of basketball minds."About Jerome "Junk Yard Dog" WilliamsJerome Williams is a former NBA player celebrated for his relentless hustle, defense, and selfless play. After a standout career with the Detroit Pistons, Toronto Raptors, Chicago Bulls, and New York Knicks, he transitioned into mentorship, leadership development, and youth empowerment. His book, R.O.L.E Player: Passing the Wisdom, blends personal NBA stories with practical advice on how to embrace your role for long-term success.Media Contact:📞 Chuck Williams, Manager📩 (312) 259-0483📧 chuckwilliams@sidwillmg.comRelated Press Release📢 For more details on R.O.L.E Player and its NBA All-Star Weekend launch, read the full official book launch press release here:📥 Download the complete media kit, including high-resolution images, event details, and additional information about R.O.L.E Player: [ Media Kit Link

