Kokomo Unveils Explosive Spring Break Lineup – Plus Hip-Hop Star Paul Wall Live on April 25th

Daytime Party at Kokomo Parties on the Beach in Lake Havasu City, AZ Kokomo Beach Club

The Ultimate Spring Break Line-Up at Kokomo Havasu

LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kokomo Announces Spring Break Entertainment Lineup with Special Guest Appearance in April

Kokomo will once again be a hub for Spring Break festivities, bringing a diverse lineup of DJs and live performances throughout March and early April. Known for its long-standing tradition of hosting music and nightlife events, Kokomo aims to offer an energetic and engaging atmosphere for locals and visitors alike.

The Spring Break 2025 entertainment schedule includes:

📅 March 1 – DJ Big E

📅 March 8 – RiverCity Underground Presents: Return to the Abyss

📅 March 15 – DJ Mpire

📅 March 22 – DJ ECHO

📅 March 29 - April 5 – DJ Se7en

In addition to the Spring Break lineup, Kokomo will welcome hip-hop artist Paul Wall for a special performance on April 25. Details on the event will be released in the coming weeks.

Located along the shores of Lake Havasu, Kokomo has been a focal point for entertainment and nightlife, particularly during the Spring Break season. The venue continues to provide a setting for live music, DJ performances, and community events throughout the year.

For additional details, scheduling updates, and event information, please contact Shawna Stackhouse at sstackhouse@londonbridgeresort.com or check out www.kokomohavasu.com.

