Applied Energetics Engages B2i Digital to Elevate Investor Engagement

Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCQB: AERG), a leader in UltraShort Pulse Laser (USPL) technology, has been named a Featured Company. Applied Energetics' USPL technology is designed to deliver high-value effects against ISR sensors, unmanned systems, and other threats, in a compact size, weight, and power (SWaP) profile that allows for potential deployment on various platforms. "Partnering with B2i Digital supports our mission to advance awareness of our directed energy systems and their role in strengthening national defense," said Chris Donaghey, CEO of Applied Energetics.

As a Featured Company, B2i Digital to Showcase Applied Energetics' Advanced Directed Energy Technologies for Defense and Commercial Applications.

Applied Energetics is pioneering directed energy solutions that are critical to modern defense capabilities and we're proud to welcome them to our family of Featured Companies.” — David Shapiro, CEO of B2i Digital.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NEW YORK, NY/ FEBRUARY 27, 2025 / B2i Digital is pleased to announce that Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCQB: AERG) , a leader in UltraShort Pulse Laser (USPL) technology, has been named a Featured Company . As part of the enagagement, B2i Digital plans to utilize its platform to expand investor awareness of Applied Energetics', highlighting the company's innovative approach to addressing emerging national security threats."Applied Energetics is pioneering directed energy solutions that are critical to modern defense capabilities," said David Shapiro, CEO of B2i Digital. "With its proprietary USPL technology for defense markets, the company offers an interesting investment thesis. We are pleased to showcase its progress to a broader investor audience."Applied Energetics' USPL technology is designed to deliver high-value effects against ISR sensors, unmanned systems, and other threats, in a compact size, weight, and power (SWaP) profile that allows for potential deployment on various platforms. Since mid-2022, the company has secured contracts with the U.S. Marine Corps, Army, and Navy, accelerating the development of its laser solutions."Partnering with B2i Digital supports our mission to advance awareness of our directed energy systems and their role in strengthening national defense," said Chris Donaghey, CEO of Applied Energetics. "As global demand for counter-ISR and counter-UAS solutions continues to rise, we are focused on scaling our technology to meet mission-critical needs and deliver measurable results for our customers."Applied Energetics operates from a 26,800-square-foot development and manufacturing facility at the University of Arizona Tech Park, equipped with a Class 1000 cleanroom and advanced laser labs. With a growing addressable market—projected to reach $32.1 billion for directed energy weapons by 2033[1] and $7.1 billion for counter-UAS by 2030[2]—the company is strategically positioned for potential long-term growth.[1] https://www.researchandmarkets.com/reports/5936261/directed-energy-weapons-market-report#tag-pos-3 [2] https://www.researchandmarkets.com/reports/6014380/counter-uas-system-market-technology#src-pos-3 About B2i Digital, Inc.B2i Digital, Inc. leverages the latest digital marketing technologies, its community of 1.2 million capital markets professionals, and investor conferences to share a company's story with retail investors, institutional investors, and research analysts. B2i Digital creates robust profiles for companies on its platform, b2idigital.com, and launches targeted digital marketing campaigns to support their online and offline investor engagement efforts. B2i Digital was founded in 2021 by David Shapiro, previously the Chief Marketing Officer and an investment banker at Maxim Group, LLC. David was also one of the founders of Maxim's investor awareness platform, M-Vest.com.B2i Digital Contact Information:David ShapiroChief Executive OfficerB2i Digital, Inc.212.579.4844 Officedavid@b2idigital.comAbout Applied Energetics, Inc.Applied Energetics, Inc., a leader in Advanced Optical Technologies and Ultrashort Pulse Directed Energy Solutions, utilizes patented, dual-use laser and optical technologies to advance critical industries, including defense, national security, biomedical, and manufacturing. Applied Energetics pioneered and holds all crucial intellectual property rights to the development and use of Laser Guided Energy technology and related solutions for defense, security, commercial, and medical applications.Applied Energetics Investor Contact Information:Kevin McGrathManaging Directorkevin@cameronassoc.com646.418.7002

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.