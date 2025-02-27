Emerging Design Firm, Nicola Office of Architecture Expands Caribbean Presence with New Projects and Local Expertise

Emerging Design Firm, Nicola Office of Architecture Expands Caribbean Presence with Pioneering New Projects and Local Expertise

Following its acclaim as master architect for the prestigious Montage Cay project, NOA is bringing its innovative designs to another project in the Caribbean.

Our efforts in the Caribbean are aimed at not only expanding our portfolio but also deepening our connection to the region's vibrant culture and unique environmental needs.” — Nicholas Nicola

In an exciting move to cement its position as an emerging leader in Caribbean architectural design, Nicola Office of Architecture (NOA) is expanding its reach across the region, emphasizing its capabilities in both, commercial and residential architecture. As the newly appointed development architect for the prestigious Briland Club Residences & Marina on Harbour Island, NOA proudly marks a monumental milestone in their Caribbean expansion.

As the newly appointed development architect for the prestigious Briland Club Residences & Marina on Harbour Island, Nicola Office of Architecture (NOA) proudly marks a monumental milestone in their Caribbean expansion. This role not only solidifies NOA's footprint in luxury hospitality architecture but also sets a new benchmark for culturally-inspired architecture in the Bahamas. Briland Club has officially partnered with The Royal Portfolio, a globally celebrated hospitality group renowned for delivering world-class service and bespoke luxury.

"Our efforts in the Caribbean are aimed at not only expanding our portfolio but also deepening our connection to the region's vibrant culture and unique environmental needs," said Nicholas Nicola, founder of NOA. "With team members from the Caribbean, including a Bahamian native, we bring invaluable local insights that enrich our project outcomes."

Tourism statistics reveal a robust growth trajectory in the Caribbean, with the Bahamas seeing a 16% increase in visitor arrivals last year, signaling a rising demand for high-quality hospitality and residential developments. Leveraging these trends, NOA is actively engaging in the design of luxury villas and exclusive resorts, aiming to set new benchmarks in elegance and sustainability.

At Nicola Office of Architecture (NOA), their journey is driven by a love for design and a passion to transform and craft extraordinary, unforgettable spaces. With artful storytelling from start to finish, we aim to design tomorrow’s spaces today. The Orange County based, multidisciplinary architecture firm specializes in creating distinctive architectural solutions for the luxury hospitality sector and beyond. With experience that spans luxury resorts, boutique hotels, retail spaces, office, restaurants, residential, and beyond, NOA takes pride in working closely with our clients, ensuring that every detail reflects their aspirations.

NOA is well-versed in working with reputable operators like Montage and other top-tier brands, ensuring that our designs meet the high standards expected in the luxury hospitality space.

NOA’s commitment to the Caribbean extends beyond professional services to active participation in local development. The firm's expansion into luxury residential design emphasizes custom solutions that integrate each property into the lush Caribbean landscape, ensuring that every home is a private oasis that reflects its owner's aspirations and the natural beauty of the locale.

As NOA continues to innovate in both the hospitality and residential sectors, its projects like Montage Cay and the upcoming Briland Club are set to contribute significantly to the architectural and cultural fabric of the Caribbean, solidifying the firm’s role as a visionary in luxury design.

Montage Cay Highlights:

Montage Cay is a private 53-acre island retreat in the Abaco Islands including a limited collection of superb, oceanfront Residences operated by Montage. This new development is expected to be one of the most luxurious resorts in the entire Caribbean. The Residences at Montage Cay overlook 7 secluded beaches surrounded by the incredible palette of deep blue and turquoise waters of the Sea of Abaco.

Guest Experience: Amenities include a world-class spa, multiple dining options offering both international and local cuisines, and private beach access for an unrivaled guest experience.

Briland Club Highlights:

Briland Club is a 27-acre luxury waterfront development located on the iconic Harbour Island in the Bahamas. This exclusive project redefines high-end Caribbean living, combining contemporary elegance with the island's timeless charm. The Briland Club offers a world-class marina capable of accommodating luxury yachts, alongside private residences that integrate modern design with its surroundings.

NOA's strategy includes cultivating relationships with local developers and investing in community-centric projects, underscoring its commitment to the region's economic and social landscape. The firm's recent ventures into luxury residential design are marked by a bespoke approach that tailors each villa to its surroundings, ensuring that every property is both a sanctuary for its owners and a natural extension of the Caribbean's exquisite landscape.

