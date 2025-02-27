Synergy Highlights Collegiate Recovery Program: A Supportive, Structured Transition for Sober College Students

WEST CHESTER, PA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Synergy Pennsylvania Drug & Alcohol Rehab is proud to highlight its Collegiate Recovery Program, a dedicated sober living experience designed to support college students in maintaining their recovery while pursuing academic success. Located on the West Chester University campus, this unique program provides a structured yet flexible environment where residents can focus on their education, sobriety, and personal growth.

“I created what I wished I had,” says Synergy founder Timmy Brooks, who built the Collegiate Recovery Program to bridge the gap between structured treatment and independent sober living. Recognizing the challenges of transitioning from intensive recovery programs to everyday life, the program offers residents a supportive, community-oriented environment that fosters success in both sobriety and academics.

A Step-Down Program for Long-Term Success The Collegiate Recovery Program is ideal for individuals who have already established a foundation in sobriety and are ready to integrate into a college environment while maintaining a strong recovery framework. Designed as a step-down experience from Synergy’s flagship program, it provides the necessary balance of independence and support to help residents thrive.

Key Features of the Collegiate Recovery Program:

Newly Renovated Beachfront Housing: Located within walking distance of West Chester University, the Collegiate Recovery House offers high-quality living accommodations for students committed to sobriety.

Healthy, Supportive Community: Residents live in a college-like community setting surrounded by peers who share their commitment to recovery and personal growth.

30 Colleges Within a 20-Mile Radius: The program is accessible to students attending various institutions in the area, offering extensive academic opportunities.

12-Step Engagement: Residents participate in 12-step recovery programs to reinforce their commitment to sobriety and develop long-term coping strategies.

Synergy Support Services: Residents have access to Synergy’s extensive recovery resources, including case management, mentorship, and community-building activities.

Comprehensive Support for Academic and Personal Success Synergy’s Collegiate Recovery Program is not just about sobriety; it’s about helping residents build fulfilling and productive lives. For those not yet enrolled in college or considering transferring, Synergy offers case management services to assist in finding the best academic, social, and financial options suited to each individual’s recovery goals.

Additional Support Services Include:

Drug & Alcohol Testing to ensure accountability and maintain a substance-free environment.

Daily Oversight from Two Live-In Staff Members to provide guidance and support.

Custom Weekly Food Orders delivered to residents for convenience and nutritional well-being.

Mentorship Opportunities to encourage personal and academic development.

Real-Life Transition Support to help students integrate into everyday responsibilities while maintaining their recovery.

Outstanding Academic and Recovery Outcomes The Collegiate Recovery Program has demonstrated strong academic and recovery success among its residents. Since its inception, residents have maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.23, demonstrating the effectiveness of balancing structured recovery support with academic achievement.

A Unique Approach to Sober Living Unlike traditional sober living homes, Synergy’s Collegiate Recovery Program provides a unique blend of accountability, independence, and peer support tailored specifically for college students. With its prime location, comprehensive resources, and structured support, the program sets residents up for long-term success both in their education and their recovery journeys.

For more information about Synergy’s Collegiate Recovery Program or to apply, visit https://synergyhouses.com/ or contact (484) 779-6083.

About Synergy Houses Founded by Timmy Brooks, a dedicated recovery advocate who found his path to sobriety at 18, Synergy Houses provides structured, community-based sober living programs designed to support long-term recovery. With a focus on accountability, connection, and real-world transition, Synergy empowers individuals to reclaim their lives and build meaningful futures in sobriety.

Media Contact:

Synergy Pennsylvania Drug & Alcohol Rehab

Phone: (484) 779-6083

Email: info@synergyhouses.com

