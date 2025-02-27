Submit Release
More Than 300 Prospective Attorneys Sit for Bar in Columbus

A woman wearing a maroon head scarf and black blouse sits at a long, narrow wooden writing on a paper with a yellow pencil.

More than 360 prospective attorneys sat for the February bar exam in Columbus.

The February bar exam returned to Columbus this week, offering a more convenient and centralized location for test takers.

The location change gives examinees more hotel and food options during their stay for the two-day exam and reduces travel for staff.

This year, 361 prospective attorneys sat for the February exam. They represent 55 law schools, 49 Ohio counties, and 18 states.

Results of the exam will be released on April 25. Successful candidates who meet all the requirements to be an Ohio attorney will be sworn in at the Bar Admissions Ceremony on May 12 at the Palace Theatre in downtown Columbus.

Those seeking to take the July bar exam must apply by the April 1 deadline.

