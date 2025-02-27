NYF 2025 Advertising Awards Unveils Elite Global Executive Jury Led by Returning Jury President Javier Campopiano

Visionary Leaders Assemble to Judge the 2025 Advertising Awards Shortlist

The group of experts on this year’s jury have set a high bar for brands and agencies alike, and I’m incredibly excited about the challenging, yet constructive discussions ahead of us” — Javier Campopiano, Worldwide Chief Creative Officer at McCann Worldgroup

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New York Festivals Advertising Awards proudly introduces the 2025 Executive Jury , an elite “super” jury panel of renowned creative visionaries selected to evaluate the industry's most outstanding entries for the New York Festivals Advertising Awards.Returning for a second year as Jury President, Javier Campopiano, Worldwide Chief Creative Officer at McCann Worldgroup and McCann, leads the 2025 NYF Executive Jury, a curated panel of award-winning industry icons recognized globally for their groundbreaking campaigns, innovative storytelling, and transformative impact on the industry. With their expertise and discerning eye for creativity, they’ll set the benchmark for the work that will shape the future of advertising.During the live sessions led by Javier, the jury panel will thoughtfully review the shortlisted entries determined by the 2025 Shortlist Jury . Bringing together creative thought leaders from around the globe whose impressive creative experience has resulted in launching ground-breaking work into the advertising space, they will select those campaigns whose pioneering creativity combined with impact reach the standard set by them."Last year, the Executive Jury had the privilege of shining a light on provocative, industry-shifting ideas that represent the best of what we do, ideas that were sure to inspire talent and the next generation of creative leaders. I expect no less from what we honor in 2025. The group of experts on this year’s jury have set a high bar for brands and agencies alike, and I’m incredibly excited about the challenging, yet constructive discussions ahead of us". —Javier Campopiano, Worldwide Chief Creative Officer at McCann Worldgroup and McCann2025 New York Festivals Executive JuryExecutive Jury President: Javier Campopiano, Worldwide Chief Creative Officer of McCann Worldgroup and McCann• Justine Armour, Global Chief Creative Officer, Forsman & Bodenfors, USA• Lucas Bongioanni, Chief Creative Officer, Gut New York, USA• Thiago Cruz, Chief Creative Officer, Grey New York, USA• Till Diestel, Chief Creative Officer, Serviceplan, Germany• Islam ElDessouky, Global Vice President Creative, The Coca-Cola™ Company, USA• Kristin Faucher, Head of Brand Strategy and Advertising: Card, Travel, Commerce, Chase, USA• Stephanie (Shields) Jacoby, Global Senior Vice President Vodkas, Diageo, USA• Sungwon Jee, Global Chief Marketing Officer, (Senior Vice President, Head of Brand Marketing Division) Hyundai Motor Company, South Korea• Jung A Kim, Chief Creative Officer, Innocean, South Korea• Kelly Pon, Chief Creative Officer, BBH Shanghai, China• Chaka Sobhani, President & Global Chief Creative Officer, DDB Worldwide, United Kingdom• Doerte Spengler-Ahrens, Chairwoman, JVM, Germany• Justin Thomas-Copeland, CEO and Founder, KINDRD, UK & Belgium• Shannon Washington, Chief Creative Officer, Gotham, USA“I am deeply honored that this extraordinary assembly of creative luminaries, curated by the esteemed Javier Campopiano, will judge this year’s NYF Advertising Awards," said Scott Rose, President, New York Festival. "Their unparalleled expertise in crafting groundbreaking creative solutions, coupled with their diverse global insights gained from working with prominent national and international brands, ensures that this year's submissions will be evaluated with the utmost respect and deliberate consideration.”The 2025 NYF Executive Jury sessions will take place in early June at New York City’s Crosby Hotel’s state-of-the-art screening room.New York Festivals Advertising Awards receives entries from more than 60 countries. Entries are judged by more than 200+ members of NYF’s Executive Jury and Grand Jury from countries world-wide, who collectively cast their votes to select the year’s trophy-winning work.The official deadline to enter is April 25, 2025. For information about the 2025 New York Festivals Advertising Awards categories, rules and regulations or to enter, visit: https://home.nyfadvertising.com/ About New York Festivals: New York FestivalsCelebrating the World’s Best Work since 1957Advertising AwardsAME AwardsNYF Health AwardsRadio AwardsTV & Film AwardsEntries to each of the competitions are judged around the world by panels of peers in their respective industries. For more information, go to www.newyorkfestivals.com

