Reesecharles Freeman Convicted of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the Second Degree

February 26, 2025

(Palmer, AK) â€“ Yesterday, a Palmer jury convicted 58-year-old Reesecharles Freeman on one count of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the Second Degree.

At trial, the evidence showed that the victim was sexually abused when she was 4 years old by Freeman, who was approximately 55 years old at the time.

Superior Court Judge John Cagle presided over the trial. Sentencing is scheduled for July 11, 2025. Assistant District Attorney Melissa Wininger-Howard prosecuted this case. The case was investigated by the Alaska State Troopers Child Abuse Investigation Unit; paralegal Suzette Marey assisted with the trial.

