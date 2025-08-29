Submit Release
Palmer Resident Josiah Martin Found Guilty of Distribution of Indecent Material to a Minor

August 28, 2025

(Palmer, AK) â€“ On Aug. 21, 2025, a jury in Palmer found Josiah Martin, 39, guilty of distribution of indecent material to a minor.

The State’s theory at trial was that Martin had shown a video to a minor (under age 16) and the video contained bestiality and other sexual acts. A jury returned a verdict of guilty for the offense.

Martin has a sentencing hearing scheduled for Dec. 31, 2025. Martin faces a presumptive sentence of up to two years, absent aggravating factors. 

The Wasilla Police Department investigated the case with Ryan Hellman as the case officer. Assistant District Attorney Jordyn Caldwell prosecuted with assistance from Paralegal Suzette Marey.

Department Media Contacts: Communications Director Patty Sullivan at patty.sullivan@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6368. Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.

