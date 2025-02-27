Foothill Family Announces Helen Morran-Wolf Educational Scholarship to Honor Legacy of Leadership and Compassion

Helen Morran-Wolf and Edward Wolf celebrate a legacy of leadership, compassion, and impact at Helen’s retirement party, honoring her 21 years as CEO of Foothill Family. Helen Morran-Wolf and Edward Wolf shine at Foothill Goes Hollywood Benefit in 2010, celebrating a night of philanthropy and community impact. Helen Morran-Wolf Educational Scholarship

Foothill Family announces Helen Morran-Wolf Educational Scholarship to provide financial support to clients to pursue higher education or vocational training.

Helen Morran-Wolf and Edward Wolf built a legacy of generosity, instilling a deep commitment to service in their family. Their dedication to uplift others will inspire communities for years to come.” — Steve Allen, Foothill Family Chief Executive Officer

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Foothill Family is proud to announce the establishment of the Helen Morran-Wolf Educational Scholarship, honoring the remarkable legacy of former CEO Helen Morran-Wolf. This scholarship aims to provide financial support to deserving Foothill Family clients, their family members, or individuals receiving support from the agency, enabling them to pursue higher education or vocational training.

Helen Morran-Wolf served as the CEO of Foothill Family for 21 years, leading the organization with compassion, integrity, and a commitment to the community. Under her guidance, Foothill Family expanded from a single office to a network of family centers, providing crucial services to over 20,000 individuals annually. Helen's leadership was rooted in her deep understanding of the challenges facing underserved families and her unwavering belief in the power of early intervention and community support. She was instrumental in securing significant grants and partnerships, allowing Foothill Family to reach more families and strengthen the fabric of the San Gabriel Valley. Her unwavering dedication to supporting teen parents and their babies during times of profound emotional and practical need has been evident in her steadfast commitment to our Teen Family Services program, ensuring young families receive the care and resources they need to thrive. Helen’s legacy is one of transformative impact, and her values of kindness, courage, and service continue to inspire the work of Foothill Family today.

“Helen Morran-Wolf and her husband, Edward Wolf, have dedicated their lives to uplifting others, creating a legacy of generosity that extends far beyond their own contributions,” said Steve Allen Foothill Family Chief Executive Officer. “Their deep commitment to service has shaped not only Foothill Family but also the values passed down through their family. Through philanthropy, volunteerism, and a shared belief in the power of community, each generation of the Morran-Wolf family continues their mission of making a difference. Their dedication is more than an individual passion—it is a family tradition that will continue to inspire and impact lives for years to come.”

The Helen Morran-Wolf Educational Scholarship will award up to $5,000 to ten students each academic year. Applicants must be accepted to or enrolled in an accredited institution or vocational training program, demonstrate financial need or personal hardship, and maintain a minimum 2.8 GPA. Funds may be used for tuition, on-campus room and board, books, supplies, transportation, and other school-related expenses, with payments made directly to the institution.

“Helen and I love Foothill Family and the community it serves so well. This scholarship was created to honor them and as a celebration of Helen’s long career devoted to helping them,” shared Edward Wolf and Helen Morran-Wolf in a joint statement.

Applications, including two supporting statements, must be submitted by April 1, 2025, with letters of recommendation also due by this date. Award decisions will be announced by May 1, 2025. For more information or to apply, please visit the scholarship application page at https://www.foothillfamily.org/careers/scholarships.

This scholarship is funded by the Morran-Wolf/Wolf Family through a generous legacy gift, reflecting their belief that education is a crucial step toward a brighter future.

Foothill Family remains committed to empowering individuals and strengthening communities, and the Helen Morran-Wolf Educational Scholarship is a testament to this enduring mission.

About Foothill Family:

Foothill Family empowers children and families on their journey to achieve personal success. Since 1926, we have been dedicated to providing high quality, compassionate mental health and social services that strengthen families and uplift communities. Through school-based counseling, early childhood development programs, and critical support services—including child abuse and domestic violence prevention, therapy for trauma recovery, and services for pregnant and parenting teens—Foothill Family helps families heal, grow, and thrive. With a commitment to building brighter futures, we ensure that those facing adversity have the tools and support they need to create lasting change. For more information, please call (626) 993-3000 or visit www.foothillfamily.org.

Foothill Family is a registered 501(c)3 ¬– Tax ID: #95-1690990

