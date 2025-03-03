Divorce With Respect Week® 2025 Begins Today With Over 500 Divorce Professionals

This will be the 4th annual Divorce With Respect Week®

CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Over 500 divorce professionals across the country are participating in this year's Divorce With Respect Weekby offering free virtual consultations from March 3rd through 9th. Consultations are for anyone interested in learning about different options for how to divorce including options to stay out of court. Divorce With Respect Weekis an initiative created to share better ways to untie the knot without all of the fighting and destruction that are part of a litigated divorce.Anyone interested in speaking to a divorce attorney, divorce financial expert, mental health professional or child specialist, during Divorce With Respect Weekshould visit www.divorcewithrespectweek.com to book a free consultation with a divorce professional near them.“This year’s Divorce With Respect Weekis truly remarkable, with over 500 professionals across 14 states coming together to empower individuals to explore peaceful divorce options,” said Leslie Howell, president of CPCAL. “The Collaborative Divorce process prioritizes dignity and respect and it is amazing to see how this initiative, which started just a few years ago, has grown to reach communities nationwide.”This is the 4th annual Divorce With Respect Weekwhich is a national effort to inform more people about the benefits of the Collaborative Divorce process. Started in 2021 by Collaborative Practice California, Divorce With Respect Weekhas grown to reach people in all 50 states, plus the District of Columbia, with information on how to divorce in a better way that keeps them and their families out of court.

