Onpoint Healthcare Partners Recognized in KLAS Emerging Company Spotlight for Excellence in AI Clinical Workflows

Onpoint Healthcare Partners Earns KLAS Recognition for Advancing AI-Driven Clinical Efficiency

IRVING, TX, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Onpoint Healthcare Partners, a leader in AI-driven healthcare solutions, has been featured in the KLAS Emerging Company Spotlight, highlighting the impact of its Iris End-to-End Provider Platform in streamlining clinical workflows and reducing administrative burdens for providers and care teams.

This recognition from KLAS, a trusted healthcare IT research firm, underscores Onpoint’s commitment to enhancing quality and efficiency through AI-powered automation. The report showcases real-world provider feedback, emphasizing the measurable improvements Onpoint delivers in charting, coding, continuity of care, and network coordination.

“This recognition from KLAS validates our mission to drive smarter, more efficient workflows in healthcare. By leveraging AI to reduce administrative complexity, we enable providers to focus on what matters most—delivering high-quality patient care.”

— Jim Boswell, CEO of Onpoint Healthcare Partners

KLAS Report Findings:

-80% of organizations using Iris Note saw an improvement in documentation quality and efficiency.

-High provider satisfaction with AI-driven workflow automation and reduced administrative strain.

-Iris Code recognized for improving coding accuracy, minimizing compliance risks, and enhancing revenue cycle performance.

-Iris Referral and Iris Post highlighted for simplifying referral workflows and ensuring seamless transitions of care.

“Onpoint Healthcare Partners delivers on what they say they are going to do. That is not always a given these days. The relationship management has been phenomenal. They have gone out of their way to impress upon us with their availability. The customer service has been very top-notch.”

— Healthcare Director (KLAS Report Interviewee)

About Onpoint Healthcare Partners

Founded in 2019, Onpoint Healthcare Partners is a tech-enabled services company focused on optimizing efficiency and quality to power healthier healthcare organizations. Through its Iris Platform, Onpoint deploys AI, Medical Agents, and clinical expertise to streamline workflows, reduce provider and care team burnout, and improve the overall health of the organization - clinically, operationally, and financially.

For more information, visit https://www.onpointhealthcarepartners.com/

