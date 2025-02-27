O2B Early Education Expands in Minnesota

SARTELL, Minn. and OTSEGO, Minn., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O2B Kids, a leader in early education and child care, is excited to announce the opening of two new locations in Minnesota— O2B Kids Sartell and O2B Kids Otsego ! This expansion brings O2B’s reach in Minnesota to 9 locations and over 70 schools across the nation. O2B Kids Sartell and O2B Kids Otsego are the first schools opening in the St. Cloud area. Both locations will offer a renowned preschool program and dedicated childcare services that will positively impact families by preparing children for kindergarten.

“We’re thrilled to expand our presence in Minnesota by welcoming both O2B Kids Sartell and O2B Kids Otsego into the O2B Kids family,” said Andy Sherrard, O2B Early Education CEO. “We believe the first five years of life are crucial for development—experiences in these early years wire the brain, and the more enriching experiences, the better. We are eager to serve the families in the Sartell and Otsego communities with a place where children can learn and grow.”

O2B Kids Sartell and Otsego offer programs for children ages six weeks through preschool, all tailored to meet the individual developmental needs of each child. These schools will also provide after school and Summer Camp Programs. Both schools are committed to providing nurturing and engaging environments where children can explore, discover, and develop vital social, emotional, and cognitive skills. O2B Kids looks forward to becoming an integral part of these vibrant communities, fostering partnerships with local families and staff.

“We can’t wait to welcome the community into our new schools,” added Sherrard. “O2B Kids is truly the perfect place for children to learn, grow, and thrive.”

Media contact:

Michelle M. Gonzalez

O2B Early Education

Vice President of Marketing

michelle@o2bkids.com

407-897-9251

About O2B Early Education:

O2B Early Education is the parent company of O2B Kids. O2B Early Education is a family partner in preparing kids to be academically ready to succeed in school, socially ready to build great friendships and emotionally ready to face life’s challenges. Under the O2B Early Education brand are O2B Kids, Cedars Preschool, The Child Center, and FD Education. The company, founded in 1998, has provided excellent care and programs for children as young as newborns, all the way through school-age. As a whole, O2B Early Education is committed to providing a strong foundation of comprehensive early-education to children and creating a positive impact in their community.

