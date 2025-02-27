Paper-Making Machine Market to Reach $32.3 Billion by 2031 – Advancing Sustainability & Automation in Paper Production

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, " Paper Making Machine Market ," The paper making machine market size was valued at $20.4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $32.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Paper making is a set of machines that is used to manufacture various kinds of papers such as toilet paper, tissue paper, A4 paper, napkin paper and others. The machine primarily consists of four components: the net, the squeezing, the heating, and the drying. Fourdrinier wire and cylinder mold are the two different sorts of net parts. Press roll and papermaker's felt are used in the squeezing process and one or more dryers are included in the drying portion.

Major factors such as rise in demand for paper in the packaging industry is anticipated to surge the growth of the paper making machine market opportunities during the forecast period. In addition, rise in awareness about the hygiene and use of paper fuels the demand of paper napkins and increase in demand for paper napkins at homes, restaurants and other commercial and residential spaces, is expected to boost the demand of paper making machine market. Moreover, rise in demand for paper making machine by using different types of material such as cloth and cotton, for reducing deforestation is expected to accelerate the growth of the paper making machines market.

During the lockdown, owing to coronavirus situation, various manufacturers in the paper making machine market had to stop their business production in countries such as China, the U.S., and India. This break directly impacted sales of paper making machine companies. In addition, lack of manpower and raw materials led to halt in supply of machines. However, reopening of production facilities and introduction of vaccines for coronavirus disease are anticipated to lead to re-opening of paper making machine companies at their full-scale capacities.

Major players are adopting product launch and business expansion as key developmental strategies to improve the machine portfolio of the paper making machine market. For instance, in June 2021, Andritz launched two new high speed tissue machines with a design speed of 2,200 m/min for high production capacity. This is expected to improve the product portfolio of the company.

The paper making machine market is segmented on the basis of headboxes type, machine type, operation and region. On the basis of headboxes type, the market is segmented into multilayer and air padded. In 2021, the multilayer segment accounted for the largest share of 81% of the overall paper making machine market share.

Based on machine type, the market is segmented into specialty paper making machine, graphic paper making machine, packaging paper machine, tissue paper making machine and others. The specialty paper making machine segment held the largest market share of 31% in 2021. On the basis of operation, the market is categorized into semi-automatic and fully automatic. The fully automatic segment held the largest market share of 77% of the paper making machine market in 2021.

On the basis of region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Europe region was a highest revenue contributor in 2021.

The key players profiled in the paper making machine market report include Voith, Bellmer, Cellwood, Andritz, Toscotec, A. Cellie, OverMade Srl, Ihi corporation, Valmet, Kawanzoe Zoki Co., ltd., Nsk Ltd, Parason, Cnbm, Allimand, Kadant Inc., Recard SPA, Georgia-Pacific Corporation.

KEY FINDINGS OF STUDY

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and emerging opportunities of the global paper making machine market trends and dynamics.

By headboxes type, the multilayer segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2021 and projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

By machine type, the specialty paper making machine segment registered the highest growth in terms of revenue in the global paper making machine market growth opportunities in 2021.

Europe is projected to register the highest growth rate in the coming years.

The key players within the global paper making machine market analysis are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which hepl understand competitive outlook of the paper making machine industry.

In depth, the global paper making machine market forecast analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2022 and 2031. 