Power Rental Market to Surpass $17.8 Billion by 2030, Growing at 6.6% CAGR

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --The global power rental market size was valued at $9.5 billion in 2020 and is forecasted to reach $17.8 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% between 2021 and 2030, according to the latest report by Allied Market Research.Power rental refers to the temporary leasing of power plants or generators that supply energy to industrial units. These solutions offer scalable, reliable, and cost-effective energy to industries during power shortages. Particularly beneficial in construction, mining, and oil & gas sectors, power rental systems support grid stability and provide additional energy during peak demands or unexpected outages.Download PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2221 Regional Insights 🌏The Asia-Pacific region held one-third of the global market share in 2020, supported by rapid commercial development across malls, hotels, and retail spaces. Government subsidies such as India’s FAME (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles) scheme stimulate electric mobility, indirectly boosting the power rental sector.Key Market DriversThe growing electricity consumption in commercial and industrial sectors has widened the supply-demand gap, especially during peak hours. This gap has accelerated the adoption of power rental systems, which provide provisional electricity for events, festivals, and industrial applications. These solutions offer peak shaving capabilities, enabling industries to balance power loads between peak and non-peak periods.Furthermore, governments in Asia-Pacific and North America have introduced several incentive schemes to promote power rental installations across industries. These include feed-in-tariff schemes and subsidies that encourage adoption in industrial, commercial, and residential sectors. Both on-grid and off-grid capabilities make power rental solutions versatile for different applications.However, the industry faces challenges from stringent emission regulations for fossil fuel-powered equipment, which may slow market expansion. Meanwhile, digital technology innovations aimed at improving operation efficiency offer new growth opportunities.Market Segmentation InsightsBy Fuel Type: Diesel fuel led the market in 2020, accounting for more than 80% market share due to its low up-front costs, scalability, and ability to provide continuous power regardless of weather conditions.By Power Rating: The 501 to 2,500 KW segment held the largest market share, favored for its ability to provide both standby and continuous power during outages.By Application: The continuous power segment emerged dominant, driven by demand in oil & gas, construction, and mining industries, especially in remote locations lacking grid access.By End-Use Industry: Utilities led the market, thanks to the increasing need for grid stabilization during short-term supply disruptions.Buy This Report (335 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/89a1d78b85810eb7971ae8d465f98bd7 Major Industry PlayersKey companies driving the global power rental industry include:Atlas Copco ABCaterpillarUnited RentalsCummins, Inc.AggrekoGenerac Power Systems, Inc.Kohler Co.Ashtead Group Plc.HERC Rentals Inc.Wacker Neuson SEThese companies adopt strategies such as capacity expansion, mergers, acquisitions, and innovations to strengthen market positions.COVID-19 Impact Analysis 😷The COVID-19 pandemic dealt a severe blow to the power rental market. Global lockdowns halted manufacturing activities, and sectors like oil & gas, events, construction, and mining suffered revenue losses, significantly reducing demand for power rental equipment.According to the IMF, the global economy contracted by 3.0% in 2020, while the UNIDO reported that micro, small, and medium enterprises were hit hardest, especially in developing economies like India. Workforce migration due to lockdowns led to labor shortages, delaying manufacturing and supply chains.Despite the challenges, some companies pivoted operations to address pandemic needs. For instance, Cummins transformed its air filter manufacturing units into respirator production facilities, contributing positively to society during the crisis.Get a Customized Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2221 Conclusion 🌟The power rental market is set for robust growth, driven by rising industrial energy needs, government incentives, and the increasing use of rental power solutions for peak shaving and standby power applications. 