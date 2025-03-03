Health and Wellness Expert Empowers Seniors and Gen Xers to Live Longer, Healthier Lives

Kaboomer Strong to Save David Emerson Frost

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- David Emerson Frost , a leading advocate for lifelong wellness, is revolutionizing the way seniors and Gen Xers approach aging with his two groundbreaking books, KABOOMER : Thriving and Striving into your 90s and STRONG TO SAVE : Your GenX Imperative to Die Harder and Later. Focused on proactive health and fitness, and relying on decades of experience as a trainer, coach and competitive athlete, Frost's work provides a practical roadmap for vitality, longevity and strength at any stage of life.Through sustainable habits and smart fitness strategies, Frost's goal is to help people add not just more years to their lives but also more quality of life to those years. He argues it's not just about increasing one's lifespan; it's also about increasing "healthspan."In KABOOMER, Frost delivers a science-backed, action-driven guide to aging with resilience. He presents effective strategies for improving strength, mobility, stamina and overall wellness, ensuring that readers can thrive well into their later years. With an engaging and accessible style, KABOOMER empowers individuals to embrace functional fitness, proper nutrition and mental fortitude as pillars of a longer, healthier life.“As Francis Bacon offered, some books are meant to be chewed and digested … to be read wholly with diligence and attention,” Frost says. “I structured KABOOMER for a diligent reader’s healthy digestion and attention. I expect KABOOMER pages to be dog-eared and its key passages to be highlighted.”STRONG TO SAVE expands on these principles, emphasizing endurance, mental toughness, and the habits necessary for sustained well-being. Drawing from his extensive experience in fitness coaching and human performance, Frost encourages readers to redefine aging — not as a time of decline but as an opportunity for reinvention and continuous growth.“As my forbear Ralph Waldo Emerson penned eloquently, ‘Our glory is in rising up when we fall’,” Frost says. “My phoenix rise can help others begin anew with proven and practical habits to get up and go.”Frost’s expertise, rooted in decades of work with athletes, military personnel and everyday individuals, has made him a trusted voice in health and wellness. His books serve as essential resources for anyone looking to improve their quality of life and sustain peak performance through the decades.Reviewers are praising the books’ style and practicality, remarking on how his advice can be applied to anyone no matter the age, and how they found themselves inspired and saw real changes in their lives.KABOOMER and STRONG TO SAVE are available on Amazon and other popular retail outlets where books are sold.AUTHOR BIODavid E. Frost is an NFPT-certified Master Fitness Trainer, a rowing coach, champion competitor, and award-winning adjunct professor. After decorated careers in the US Navy and business world, he founded Well Past Forty LLC to promote wellness and longevity. He specializes in nutrition, endurance, and strength training — adapting sessions for people dealing with cancer, MS, PD, CP, diabetes, and metabolic syndrome. He is a volunteer coach for veterans in Wounded Warrior and Freedom Rows projects.David earned his Bachelor of Science degree from the US Naval Academy and his Master of Systems Management degree from University of Southern California with a focus on human factors. He also gained post-graduate education at the Naval War College and the National Defense University. He is a national and world champion Master's rower, which directly aligns with his fitness training.With his professional NFPT certifications, Coach Dave provides certified group and one-on-one online training sessions for athletes of all ages to add life in their years and years to their lives. His accolades include an Eagle Scout badge, a Technology Achievement award from Lockheed Martin Corporation, an Outstanding College Athlete of America (1975) award, Naval officer medals and commendations from our Cold War days, USNA's Rusty Callow award, and a 2016 Distinguished Faculty award from the University of Phoenix.Hailing from Vermont, David lives in San Diego with his wife of over 40 years, Mary. He home-brews IPAs and Irish stouts, often donates blood and writes academic articles. He is the father of two and a proud grandfather. Learn more about David and his work at www.wellpastforty.org

