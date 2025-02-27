Triple-Zone Wine Refrigerator Offers Versatile Storage for Wine and Beverages

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The WRD2 108 Combo Wine Refrigerator combines modern design with multi-zone temperature control, catering to collectors and entertainers seeking versatile, high-capacity storage.

With a 17-cubic-foot capacity, this stainless steel refrigerator accommodates up to 84 wine bottles, organized across temperature-controlled shelves. The top three shelves maintain 41°F to 54°F, ideal for white wines, while the lower three shelves hold 54°F to 65°F, suited for red wines.

Beyond wine storage, dual refrigerator drawers—offering 2.5 cu. ft. and 2.4 cu. ft. of space—provide dedicated compartments for additional beverages and preserved foods. The triple temperature zone ensures that all contents are kept at their optimal conditions.

"The WRD2 108 elevates wine and beverage storage by combining precision cooling with flexible organization," says Nick Matthews, Marketing Executive at Equator Advanced Appliances. "With its sleek design, multiple temperature zones, and ample capacity, it meets the needs of both casual collectors and serious connoisseurs."

Aesthetic and functional enhancements include seven-color LED lighting, anti-UV glass shields, and interior LED-lit drawers for enhanced visibility. Auto defrost technology, a touch control panel, and reversible doors further contribute to convenience. Measuring 72 x 26 x 23 inches (HxWxD), the WRD2 108 supports built-in or freestanding installation for flexible placement.

Product link - https://equatorappliances.com/product-detail.php?product=equator-108-bottles-hybrid-triple-zone-combo-wine-refrigerator-2-drawers-110v-648-1832&category_id=100



The WRD2 108 Combo Wine Refrigerator is available for $1,489 at Home Depot, Lowe’s, Amazon, Walmart, and Wayfair.

About Equator Advanced Appliances

Since 1991, Equator Advanced Appliances has been a leader in energy-efficient and space-saving home solutions. Dedicated to innovation, quality, and sustainability, Equator designs appliances that enhance modern living. With a focus on convenience and cutting-edge technology, Equator continues to redefine home essentials.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.