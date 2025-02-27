AVEX Automotive Joins Forces with Evertreen to Drive Reforestation and Sustainability in the Automotive Industry

HAMBURG, GERMANY, February 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AVEX Automotive, a premier automotive wholesaler headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, and Lisbon, Portugal, is proud to announce its latest sustainability initiative in collaboration with Evertreen. This strategic partnership marks a significant step toward reducing the environmental impact of the automotive industry through large-scale reforestation efforts.

As a leader in re-marketing and fleet administration, AVEX Automotive has long been committed to delivering tailored vehicle solutions for dealerships across Germany, Spain, France, and the Benelux region. With this initiative, AVEX Automotive is reinforcing its dedication to corporate social responsibility by actively contributing to global reforestation efforts and combating climate change.

Through its partnership with Evertreen, AVEX Automotive will support the planting and maintenance of trees in reforestation projects around the world. This initiative not only aids in carbon offsetting but also creates employment opportunities for local communities, fostering long-term economic and environmental benefits.



A Commitment to a Greener Future

The automotive industry is at a critical juncture where sustainability is no longer optional but imperative. By integrating environmental initiatives into its business strategy, AVEX Automotive is taking proactive measures to balance economic growth with ecological responsibility.

Johann Schad, Managing Partner of AVEX Automotive said, “At AVEX Automotive, we recognize sustainability is not just a trend but a responsibility. As a key player in the automotive industry, we are committed to reducing our environmental footprint and contributing to a greener future. Our partnership with Evertreen allows us to take meaningful action by supporting global reforestation projects that not only offset carbon emissions but also create positive social and economic impact. This initiative reflects our dedication to driving change and setting new standards for sustainability in our industry.“



Evertreen’s Enthusiasm for the Partnership

Dan Ciufo, Co-founder of Evertreen, expressed his excitement about the collaboration, stating, “We are thrilled to welcome AVEX Automotive to our global reforestation efforts. Their commitment to sustainability aligns perfectly with our mission to restore ecosystems and fight climate change. Through this partnership, AVEX Automotive is making a meaningful contribution to both environmental conservation and local communities, and we look forward to achieving great milestones together.”



Driving Change in the Automotive Sector

As an industry innovator, AVEX Automotive continues to set new benchmarks for sustainability. This partnership is part of the company’s broader commitment to implementing eco-conscious practices across its operations, from optimizing fleet efficiency to supporting carbon-neutral initiatives.

By leveraging its extensive network of dealers and importers, AVEX Automotive aims to raise awareness and encourage sustainable practices throughout the automotive ecosystem. The company envisions a future where sustainability and profitability go hand in hand, ensuring long-term value for customers, stakeholders, and the planet.



About AVEX Automotive

AVEX Automotive is a Hamburg-based automotive service provider specializing in re-marketing and fleet administration. With headquarters in Hamburg, Germany, and Lisbon, Portugal, the company delivers tailored vehicle solutions to dealerships throughout Germany, Spain, France, and the Benelux region. By collaborating with leading European importers, AVEX Automotive ensures competitive pricing, efficient supply chains, and customer-centric services. To find out more, you can visit https://avex.de/

About Evertreen

Evertreen is a global reforestation platform that enables companies to plant trees and monitor their growth via satellite technology. Through its innovative approach, Evertreen connects businesses with impactful sustainability projects, helping offset carbon footprints while promoting environmental and social benefits worldwide. To find out more you can visit https://www.evertreen.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.