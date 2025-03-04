RiverPark Partner is a New York-based boutique investment bank providing advisory and consulting services to family-owned businesses in the lower middle market.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RiverPark Partners: A Boutique Investment Bank Focused on the Lower Middle Market We are excited to announce the official launch of RiverPark Partners, a boutique investment banking firm dedicated to providing comprehensive advisory and consulting services to family-owned and financial sponsor-backed businesses in the lower middle market.RiverPark Partners is the investment banking platform of RiverPark, a financial services group with over $1 billion in assets under management and decades of experience in capital markets. The firm leverages RiverPark’s extensive network, research capabilities, and back-office infrastructure to offer high-touch, strategic services to clients navigating critical business transitions.As a boutique firm, RiverPark Partners specializes in M&A advisory, private capital markets, and management consulting, focusing on businesses with revenues between $5 million and $150 million. The lower middle market has long been underserved by large, elite investment banks, and RiverPark Partners seeks to fill that gap with a hands-on approach that combines deep domain expertise and personalized service.Key Focus Areas:- Mergers & Acquisitions: RiverPark Partners guides business owners through every stage of the M&A process, from initial valuation to structuring deals, managing negotiations, and ensuring successful execution.- Private Capital Markets: The firm connects businesses to a wide array of investors, including private equity firms, venture capital groups, and institutional investors, helping companies access the capital they need for growth.- Consulting Services: RiverPark Partners offers strategic guidance and management consulting to help businesses develop and refine their financial, operational, and growth plans.The team at RiverPark Partners is committed to serving the unique needs of lower middle market businesses. With a wealth of experience in managing complex transactions and providing tailored solutions, our firm is well-equipped to support business owners in navigating some of the most significant events in their professional careers.RiverPark Partners provides guidance and support to business owners and companies across a wide range of industries, including but not limited to the industries of elevated interest listed below:- Business Services- Manufacturing- Industrials- Distribution/Logistics- Healthcare Services- Training and Education- Enterprise SaaSTo learn more about RiverPark Partners and the services we offer, feel free to reach out to: info@riverparkib.com

