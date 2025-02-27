Las Vegas is Leading the Smart Tech Revolution—Drone-Powered Cleaning is Transforming Commercial Property Maintenance

SprayTech’s FAA-certified drone cleaning the exterior of Lundquist Tower at Torrance Memorial Medical Center (TMMC), providing a safer, cost-effective alternative to traditional maintenance. SprayTech’s FAA-certified drone cleaning the exterior of the Specialty Center at Torrance Memorial Medical Center (TMMC), ensuring safe, efficient, and cost-effective maintenance. SprayTech’s FAA-certified drone cleaning the exterior of California Bank & Trust at Del Amo in Torrance, CA, providing a safer, cost-effective alternative to traditional maintenance methods.

FAA-Certified Drone Technology Cuts Costs, Eliminates Worker Risks & Streamlines Maintenance for Nevada’s Hotels, Hospitals & High-Rises

Las Vegas is a hub for innovation. Drone-powered maintenance is the next step—reducing costs, improving safety, and ensuring efficiency for hotels, hospitals, and high-rises.” — Scott Northrop, CEO, SprayTech

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From The Sphere’s record-breaking drone shows to law enforcement’s use of aerial surveillance, Las Vegas has become a global leader in drone technology. Now, that innovation is transforming commercial property maintenance.With fall-related insurance claims up 300% and a shrinking workforce of trained rope-access technicians, Nevada’s largest industries—including hospitality, healthcare, and commercial real estate—are turning to drones to reduce costs, eliminate worker risks, and streamline operations.This shift is driving the expansion of SprayTech , a leader in FAA-certified drone-powered exterior cleaning, which has safely cleaned over 25 million square feet of commercial properties in Southern California in 2024 alone.Trusted by Marriott Hotels, CBRE, and Torrance Memorial Medical Center (Cedars-Sinai affiliate), SprayTech’s drone-powered cleaning is now the choice for hotels, hospitals, and universities seeking safer, cost-effective maintenance.“Las Vegas has always been a proving ground for cutting-edge technology,” said Scott Northrop, CEO of SprayTech. “As the city continues to embrace automation, drone-powered building maintenance is the logical next step. We’re addressing safety, cost, and efficiency challenges in Nevada’s key industries.”A Critical Shift in Nevada’s Facility Maintenance IndustryThe demand for safer, more cost-effective infrastructure solutions has never been greater:Skyrocketing Liability Costs – Nevada property insurers report a 300% increase in fall-related claims due to traditional scaffolding-based maintenance (Nevada Division of Insurance).Skilled Labor Shortages – 1 in 4 certified rope-access technicians has exited the industry since 2021, making large-scale property maintenance more difficult and expensive (SPRAT/IRATA).Operational Disruptions – Traditional cleaning methods block hospital ER access, disrupt student flow on campuses, and interfere with hotel guest experiences.Expanding a Proven Solution to Las VegasAfter safely cleaning 25 million square feet in 2024, SprayTech is proving its value in high-stakes environments:✔ Hospital Facilities: Cleaned millions of square feet without disrupting ER access or patient care.✔ University Campuses: Maintained large-scale properties without interfering with student traffic.✔ Commercial Towers: Reduced maintenance costs by up to 50%, while eliminating scaffolding-related liabilities.“For Las Vegas hotels, hospitals, and universities, both appearance and safety are non-negotiable,” added Northrop. “Drone-powered maintenance allows properties to meet both demands without compromise.”A Strategic Expansion for the Future of Smart CitiesSprayTech’s Las Vegas expansion is a milestone in scaling drone-powered maintenance nationwide. As cities and industries increasingly embrace AI, robotics, and drone technology, SprayTech is positioned at the forefront of next-generation infrastructure maintenance.

