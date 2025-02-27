Las Vegas is Leading the Smart Tech Revolution—Drone-Powered Cleaning is Transforming Commercial Property Maintenance

A drone performing exterior cleaning on the glass windows of Lundquist Tower at Torrance Memorial Medical Center (TMMC), demonstrating SprayTech’s advanced drone-powered maintenance technology.

SprayTech’s FAA-certified drone cleaning the exterior of Lundquist Tower at Torrance Memorial Medical Center (TMMC), providing a safer, cost-effective alternative to traditional maintenance.

A drone spraying water on the windows of the Specialty Center at Torrance Memorial Medical Center (TMMC), showcasing SprayTech’s advanced drone-powered cleaning technology.

SprayTech’s FAA-certified drone cleaning the exterior of the Specialty Center at Torrance Memorial Medical Center (TMMC), ensuring safe, efficient, and cost-effective maintenance.

A drone spraying water on the exterior windows of a high-rise building, demonstrating SprayTech’s FAA-certified drone-powered cleaning technology at California Bank & Trust, Del Amo, Torrance, CA.

SprayTech’s FAA-certified drone cleaning the exterior of California Bank & Trust at Del Amo in Torrance, CA, providing a safer, cost-effective alternative to traditional maintenance methods.

FAA-Certified Drone Technology Cuts Costs, Eliminates Worker Risks & Streamlines Maintenance for Nevada’s Hotels, Hospitals & High-Rises

Las Vegas is a hub for innovation. Drone-powered maintenance is the next step—reducing costs, improving safety, and ensuring efficiency for hotels, hospitals, and high-rises.”
— Scott Northrop, CEO, SprayTech
LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From The Sphere’s record-breaking drone shows to law enforcement’s use of aerial surveillance, Las Vegas has become a global leader in drone technology. Now, that innovation is transforming commercial property maintenance.

With fall-related insurance claims up 300% and a shrinking workforce of trained rope-access technicians, Nevada’s largest industries—including hospitality, healthcare, and commercial real estate—are turning to drones to reduce costs, eliminate worker risks, and streamline operations.

This shift is driving the expansion of SprayTech, a leader in FAA-certified drone-powered exterior cleaning, which has safely cleaned over 25 million square feet of commercial properties in Southern California in 2024 alone.

Trusted by Marriott Hotels, CBRE, and Torrance Memorial Medical Center (Cedars-Sinai affiliate), SprayTech’s drone-powered cleaning is now the choice for hotels, hospitals, and universities seeking safer, cost-effective maintenance.

“Las Vegas has always been a proving ground for cutting-edge technology,” said Scott Northrop, CEO of SprayTech. “As the city continues to embrace automation, drone-powered building maintenance is the logical next step. We’re addressing safety, cost, and efficiency challenges in Nevada’s key industries.”

A Critical Shift in Nevada’s Facility Maintenance Industry

The demand for safer, more cost-effective infrastructure solutions has never been greater:

Skyrocketing Liability Costs – Nevada property insurers report a 300% increase in fall-related claims due to traditional scaffolding-based maintenance (Nevada Division of Insurance).

Skilled Labor Shortages – 1 in 4 certified rope-access technicians has exited the industry since 2021, making large-scale property maintenance more difficult and expensive (SPRAT/IRATA).

Operational Disruptions – Traditional cleaning methods block hospital ER access, disrupt student flow on campuses, and interfere with hotel guest experiences.

Expanding a Proven Solution to Las Vegas

After safely cleaning 25 million square feet in 2024, SprayTech is proving its value in high-stakes environments:

✔ Hospital Facilities: Cleaned millions of square feet without disrupting ER access or patient care.
✔ University Campuses: Maintained large-scale properties without interfering with student traffic.
✔ Commercial Towers: Reduced maintenance costs by up to 50%, while eliminating scaffolding-related liabilities.

“For Las Vegas hotels, hospitals, and universities, both appearance and safety are non-negotiable,” added Northrop. “Drone-powered maintenance allows properties to meet both demands without compromise.”

A Strategic Expansion for the Future of Smart Cities

SprayTech’s Las Vegas expansion is a milestone in scaling drone-powered maintenance nationwide. As cities and industries increasingly embrace AI, robotics, and drone technology, SprayTech is positioned at the forefront of next-generation infrastructure maintenance.

Heather Richmond
Creative Strategy Studios
+1 323-425-4633
email us here
Visit us on social media:
X
LinkedIn
Instagram

SprayTech at Dignity Medical Los Angeles, CA

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Las Vegas is Leading the Smart Tech Revolution—Drone-Powered Cleaning is Transforming Commercial Property Maintenance

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Heather Richmond
Creative Strategy Studios
+1 323-425-4633
Company/Organization
Creative Strategy Studios
5750 Hollywood Blvd.
LOS ANGELES, California, 90068
United States
+1 323-425-4633
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Las Vegas is Leading the Smart Tech Revolution—Drone-Powered Cleaning is Transforming Commercial Property Maintenance
A New Chapter: Music Executive Mali Wilson Steps Into the Spotlight with "I’m Not Sorry"
Untold Stories from CES 2025: How Digital Twins, Drones, and Robotics Are Shaping the Future of Innovation
View All Stories From This Author