Enhance Your Family’s Winter Wellness: The Role of Nutrition in Supporting Children’s Immune Health

Child eating yogurt to help boost immune health.

A family drinking milk together. Milk provides essential nutrients that can help your family stay healthy.

Dairy foods like milk, cheese, and yogurt are nutrient powerhouses, delivering key nutrients that provide immune system fuel and protect against winter illness.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the winter months bring cold weather and increased risks for illness, parents are focused on keeping their children healthy. The secret to better health and faster recovery from illness is not just in avoiding germs but in strengthening the body’s natural defenses. A strong immune system is key, and nutrition plays a vital role in optimizing immunity.

Immunity is the body’s ability to fight off infections, viruses, and recover from injuries or illnesses. The immune system includes various cells and organs working together to protect the body from harm. Key nutrients like vitamins A, C, D, E, and B6, along with minerals like zinc, copper, and selenium, are all crucial in helping to maintain and boost immune function.

One simple and effective way to improve your child’s immunity this winter is by adding dairy to their diet. Dairy products are rich in essential nutrients like protein, Vitamin A, D, B12, zinc, and selenium — all of which support the immune system. In fact, a balanced diet that includes three servings of dairy each day provides a significant boost to your child’s immunity.

According to Hilary Walentuk, MS, RD, LDN, Senior Nutrition Specialist at New England Dairy, “Healthy immune systems are top of mind for parents, especially during the winter months. Smart habits to help immune health include getting enough sleep, regular exercise, managing stress, and eating a healthy diet. Parents can help nourish their children’s immune systems with the nutrients found in dairy foods.”

About

New England Dairy’s mission is to champion the region’s farm families and the nutritious foods they produce. The non-profit organization does this by sharing the New England dairy story, connecting people to dairy farms, supporting youth wellness in schools, and delivering the latest nutrition and sustainability science to health professionals, scientists, media, nutrition professionals, and educators. Learn more at NewEnglandDairy.com.

