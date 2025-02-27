Air Guard, Reserve medics help clear recruiting bottleneck

Thirty-five Air National Guard and 10 Reserve component Airmen executed a surge initiative to address severe backlogs at military entrance processing stations across the United States throughout 2024. This effort, characterized by its rapid implementation and innovative solutions, underscores the vital role the Guard and Reserve play in recruiting the next generation of service members.

“We were losing quite a bit of people that were being held up at [U.S. Military Entrance Processing Command], waiting for waivers, adjudications and processing, and they were just walking away,” said U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. James R. Parry, acting director, medical operations, Office of the Surgeon General, Headquarters USAF.

With the Military Health System’s new health record system, MHS GENESIS, which integrates military and civilian records, identifying disqualifying conditions became significantly easier. However, significant delays in waiver and adjudication processes created a bottleneck of applicants waiting for months and opting to abandon enlistment altogether, Parry said. The secretary of the Air Force asked him in March 2024 to develop a solution addressing the backlog by June 2024.

Unlike other service branches, approximately 80% of Air Force medics are assigned to medical treatment facilities to provide direct patient care. Recognizing the unsustainable impact of pulling active duty medical personnel away from their primary duties, Parry pitched mobilizing Guard and Reserve medics.

“The Army and Navy had already provided support, but it was clear that the Guard and Reserve were uniquely suited for this effort,” said Col. Scott Haning, assistant to the deputy director, medical operations, U.S. Space Force, and administrator, Military Personnel Appropriation Program, Office of the Air Force Surgeon General, HAF.

With a short turnaround time, they worked quickly to secure the necessary funding and mandates, Haning said.

Two months later, the Guard and Reserve collectively deployed 45 Airmen, including 32 Guard providers and medical technicians, who worked remotely and locally, allowing the mission to proceed with minimal travel costs.

“It really was a Herculean effort,” said Col. Mark B. Dudley, deputy director, policy and resources, Office of the Surgeon General.

Dudley said the ability to mobilize on such short notice was remarkable.

“We were not expecting the amount of volunteers we got on such short notice,” Parry said. “It’s a testament to the fact that for the Guard and Reserve, even though they’re mainly in the private sector, when it comes time to serve, they are quick to volunteer.”

Even on short notice, this willingness to step up speaks to the duty and commitment of Guard and Reserve members, Parry said.

“Keep in mind that these [Guard and Reserve Airmen] make some sacrifices in their civilian careers, especially providers and the physicians who may have practices,” said Haning. “But because they’re called the service, and that’s why a lot of them do it, they put their civilian careers on hold to support the mission.”

As a result of the initiative, the surge of Guard and Reserve medics helped increase overall medical processing productivity by 64% by executing nearly 4,500 prescreens and 2,500 medical exams, Dudley said. This enabled USMEPCOM to develop long-term solutions, such as hiring civilian providers and leveraging artificial intelligence to streamline processes.

The Guard and Reserve’s contributions demonstrated their ability to act swiftly and the depth of expertise its members bring from civilian careers.

“The Guard and Reserve really bring a lot of talent to the active duty, especially on the medical side,” said Parry. “They have very talented physicians and technicians who work in the civilian health care system, so the acuity and experience they bring is invaluable.”

In addition to fulfilling a critical shortage in manning for USMEPCOM, the initiative enabled Guard and Reserve personnel to integrate with their active duty counterparts as the total force prepares for what medical readiness may look like in the future.

“[In past conflicts], if somebody would get hurt out in the field, it’s quick to get in there and airlift them back to a base and [get them to a higher level of care],” said Parry. “In the next theater, and especially in the Pacific, it’s not going to be like that. … So the more our Guard and Reserve medics can interact with active duty, the more we can be prepared for [the future fight].”

Haning said the initiative’s success highlights the importance of the Guard and Reserve in sustaining military readiness.

“This experience really highlighted the unique qualifications and dedication of our Guard and Reserve medics,” said Haning. “They were able to step up and make a significant impact, while also gaining valuable training and experience that will benefit them and the total force going forward.”