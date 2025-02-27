GODLESS starring Ana Ortiz and Harry Lennix begins streaming this weekend

Godless The Movie Poster Ana Ortiz and Harry Lennix in Godless Harry Lennix as Bishop Reginald Roland in Godless

GODLESS - A film by Michael Ricigliano Jr., starring Ana Ortiz & Harry Lennix, streams Feb 28, 2025, on Apple TV, Amazon, Google Play & Fandango at Home

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michael Ricigliano Jr.'s thought-provoking film Godless will be available for streaming on Apple TV, Amazon , Google Play, and Fandango at Home beginning February 28, 2025. The film premiered in select theaters in November 2024 and has sparked conversations about the intersection of faith, politics, and personal conviction.Starring Ana Ortiz (Ugly Betty, Love, Victor) and Harry Lennix (The Blacklist, Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Current Broadway: Purpose), Godless tells the compelling story of Governor Angela Porra, a devout Catholic and ambitious politician whose excommunication by Bishop Reginald Roland ignites a fierce battle between church and state. As she wrestles with her faith and her duty to her constituents, Godless asks the audience to consider the ever-blurring lines between personal beliefs and public responsibility.Critics have called Godless “A thoughtful political drama that raises heady issues from a variety of angles, giving viewers much to ponder.” – IMDb;“A compelling exploration of morality, faith, and political responsibility.” – NY Weekly; “Engaging and thought-provoking in how it unfolds.” – Reel Reviews; “Ana Ortiz and Harry Lennix deliver strong performances, bringing their characters to life through honest discussions.” – Roger Moore, Movie Nation; “Provides the open discussion needed when it comes to controversial legislation.” – Film Inquiry"Godless came to me as an exploration of the intersection between faith and politics, a theme that feels particularly urgent in today's climate. This film isn't about making judgments; it's about presenting the raw complexities of such a conflict and allowing the audience to reflect on their own views. In a time when the lines between personal and public morality are increasingly scrutinized, I felt it was the perfect moment to tell this story." — Filmmaker Michael Ricigliano Jr.Alongside Ana Ortiz and Harry Lennix, the film features an outstanding supporting cast, including Patrick Breen (Feud), Dan Grimaldi (The Sopranos), Sarah Wharton (American Insurrection), Thomas G. Waites (The Warriors), Richard O’Brien (No Peanuts for Brooks McGill), Timothy Doyle (The Blacklist), and Jennice Fuentes (SkyFly).Godless is executive produced by John Gould Rubin, Jeff Schneider, and Craig Cohen, with production by Without A Net Productions, Harry Lennix, Vincent Petrosini, and Elyssa Lyn Rabinowitz, in association with Jennice Fuentes and Angel Soltero.Where to Watch:Starting February 28, 2025, Godless will be available for streaming on Apple TV, Amazon, and Fandango at Home.

GODLESS Trailer

