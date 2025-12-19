One-Night-Only Tony Award Nominee MELISSA ERRICO THE STORY OF A ROSE: A MUSICAL REVERIE ON THE GREAT WAR

Poster Art Melissa Errico Doughboy Foundation

DOUGHBOY FOUNDATION to present a Tony Award Nominee, MELISSA ERRICO in THE STORY OF A ROSE: A MUSICAL REVERIE ON THE GREAT WAR - on January 13, 2026

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Broadway favorite and Tony Nominee Melissa Errico will present a special one-night-only public presentation of The Story of a Rose: A Musical Reverie on the Great War on Tuesday, January 13 at 7:00 PM, at New World Stages. The event is presented by Doughboy Foundation , dedicated to preserving the legacy and memory of World War I.Created by and starring Errico, The Story of a Rose is an intimate and lyrical theatrical experience that weaves together music, storytelling, and history to reflect on the human cost of the Great War. Through song and reflection, the piece explores love, loss, and remembrance, offering audiences a poignant meditation on a conflict that reshaped the modern world but is too often forgotten.Known for her luminous Broadway performances (My Fair Lady, High Society, Amour) and her acclaimed work as a concert and recording artist, Errico brings both emotional depth and historical curiosity to this deeply personal project. The presentation offers a rare opportunity to experience the work in a theatrical setting before a live New York audience.“This evening is about remembrance, reflection, and honoring the voices of those who lived through the Great War,” said Errico. “It’s a privilege to share this piece in partnership with The Doughboy Foundation.”“We are deeply honored and thrilled to present The Story of a Rose with the incomparable Melissa Errico. Through her luminous voice and deeply personal storytelling, Melissa brings the spirit, music, and humanity of World War I to life, reminding us why these stories—and these sacrifices—must never be forgotten.” Founder of Doughboy Foundation, Daniel S. DaytonEVENT DETAILSThe Story of a Rose: A Musical Reverie on the Great WarCreated by and starring: Melissa ErricoPresented by: The Doughboy FoundationNew World Stages is located at 340 West 50th Street, NYCTuesday, January 13, 2026 at 7:00 PMTickets: $29–$49 and are available by visiting Telecharge .comActress, recording artist and writer MELISSA ERRICO has been called, at her Carnegie Hall debut in 2022, “a unique force in the life of the New York theater-- there’s no one quite like her!” A Tony-nominated actress for her mentor Michel Legrand’s “Amour” on Broadway - and star of such Broadway musicals as “My Fair Lady”, “High Society”, “White Christmas”, “Les Misérables” & more — she has come into her distinct own in recent years with concerts and cabarets touring the world that spin together vital and witty talk with the sublime singing that had Opera News dub her “The Maria Callas of the American musical theater.” Stephen Sondheim and Legrand, among others, have been the subjects of her solo concerts – her 2019 album “Sondheim Sublime” was called, by the Wall Street Journal, “The finest solo Sondheim album ever recorded”. She is touring her new album, the acclaimed “Sondheim in the City” —culminating in her London solo concert hall debut at Cadogan Hall on July 12, 2025. This past spring, Errico debuted The Story of a Rose: A Musical Reverie on The Great War at the Rachel M. Schlesinger Concert Hall in Alexandria, VA, produced by The Doughboy Foundation in partnership with the Gary Sinise Foundation. She appeared as Mrs. Patrick Campbell in the play “Dear Liar” at the Irish Rep; premiered the role of Eleanor of Aquitaine last fall in an unforgettable concert at the Metropolitan Museum’s Cloisters, singing a new David Shire/ Adam Gopnik musical penned for her, and starred as Zelda Fitzgerald opposite Alec Baldwin this summer in “The Fitzgeralds” at Guild Hall. In addition, she writes regularly about the comic twists and turns in the life of a performer for The New York Times, in a series dubbed by the newspaper “Scenes From An Acting Life.” From Paris, where she appeared last summer with her frequent concert mate Isabelle Georges at the Bal Blomet, to London, where she is a regular at Crazy Coqs cabaret – from the Elysée Palace to the stages of the Grand Rex, Montreal Jazz Festival and Carnegie Hall – she brings her inimitable mind, spirit, voice and soul to audiences around the world.ABOUT DOUGHBOY FOUNDATIONThe Doughboy Foundation, Stewards of the National World War 1 Memorial, educates the public about the American experience in the Great War. The Foundation does this through school-based educator programs, a performance series and the sounding of Taps daily at the National WW1 Memorial. The Foundation commemorates the experience of Americans who served, honors the 4.7 million Americans who put on the uniform to answer the call of their country and inspires future generations to learn about, remember and understand how World War 1 transformed our country and the world and the sacrifices made by many. The Doughboy Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization based in Washington, D.C.

