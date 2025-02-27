U.S. Pearlescent Pigment Market Report In-Depth Analysis and Future Outlook 2031

U.S. Pearlescent Pigment Market Growth

Surge in demand for pearlescent pigment from cosmetics and personal care industry propels the market growth of pearlescent pigment in the U.S.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Allied Market Research, the U.S. Pearlescent Pigment market was valued at $204.62 million in 2021 and is projected to reach $353.39 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2031.Key Market Drivers:- Growing Demand from Cosmetics & Personal Care Industry: The increasing use of pearlescent pigments in beauty products is a significant growth factor.- Expansion in Cosmetics & Personal Care Market: The continuous growth of the industry drives demand for innovative and aesthetically appealing pigments.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A74451 Market Restraints & Opportunities:- Restraint: The rising trend of veganism limits the demand for natural pearl essence, potentially hindering market growth.- Opportunity: Product innovations and new launches in the pearlescent pigment sector create promising expansion opportunities.Market Snapshot- Forecast Period: 2022–2031- Base Year: 2021- Market Size in 2021: $204.62 Million- Projected Market Size in 2031: $353.39 Million- CAGR: 5.74%- Number of Pages in Report: 104- Segments Covered: ApplicationMarket Segmentation & Growth Trends:-Others Segment Leads the Market:The others segment (including paints, coatings, plastics, printing inks, and more) dominated the market in 2021, contributing over 80% of revenue. Pearlescent pigments enhance color, opacity, and gloss in various applications, making them highly desirable across industries.Cosmetics & Personal Care Segment Shows Highest CAGR:Expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.31% (2022-2031), pearlescent pigments are increasingly used in color cosmetics, nail polishes, eyeshadows, hair care, and shower gels. These pigments enhance aesthetic appeal, adding shimmer and depth to beauty products.Leading Market Players:- BASF SE- ECKART GmbH- SUN CHEMICAL- IFC SOLUTIONS- KUNCAI AMERICAS- SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION- DIC CORPORATION- KP PIGMENTS- MERCK KGAA- Glitter Unique, LLC- SANDREAM SPECIALTIESCompetitive Landscape:These key players focus on product innovation, strategic partnerships, expansion, and joint ventures to strengthen their market positions. The report provides an in-depth analysis of these companies, highlighting business performance, market strategies, and competitive positioning.𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/u-s-pearlescent-pigment-market/purchase-options About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

