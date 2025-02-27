Olympia Lighting to Exhibit at LEDucation 2025 – Booth #6639

Olympia Lighting is Exhibiting at LEDucation Trade Show

NORTHVALE, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Olympia Lighting is excited to announce its participation in LEDucation 2025 , the premier trade show and educational conference for the commercial LED lighting industry. Hosted by the Designers Lighting Forum of New York, this highly anticipated event will take place on March 18-19, 2025, in New York City.As a leader in energy-efficient LED solutions, Olympia Lighting will showcase its latest innovations at Booth #6639. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore Olympia’s advanced lighting technologies, including high-performance luminaires, intelligent lighting controls, and cutting-edge LED solutions designed for commercial and industrial applications.“We are thrilled to be part of LEDucation 2025 and to connect with lighting professionals from around the world,” said Ram Shalvi, CEO at Olympia Lighting. “This event provides a valuable platform for industry experts to exchange ideas, discover new trends, and experience the future of LED lighting firsthand.”What to Expect at LEDucation 2025- Exhibit Hall Exploration: Engage with leading manufacturers and see the latest advancements in solid-state lighting technology.- Live Product Demonstrations: Visit Booth #6639 to experience Olympia Lighting’s newest LED innovations and speak with our experts about solutions tailored to your needs.- Accredited Educational Seminars: Learn about emerging trends, sustainability initiatives, and regulatory changes in the lighting industry.- Networking Opportunities: Connect with industry leaders, architects, engineers, and lighting designers to share insights and build valuable professional relationships.Beyond being a premier industry event, LEDucation is a non-profit initiative, with proceeds supporting scholarships, grants, and lighting education programs that drive the future of LED advancements.Join Olympia Lighting at LEDucation 2025! Mark your calendar for March 18-19, 2025, and visit Booth #6639 to discover the latest in LED innovation. For more details and to register for the event, visit LEDucation’s official website For media inquiries or to schedule a meeting with an Olympia Lighting representative at the event, please get in touch with Jonathan Shalvi by emailing njs@olympialighting.com or calling (866) 692-1018.About Olympia LightingOlympia Lighting is a trusted leader in commercial LED solutions, specializing in high-performance, energy-efficient products. Olympia Lighting is committed to innovation and sustainability and delivers highly durable, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly solutions. For more information, visit www.OlympiaLighting.com or call (866) 692-1018.

