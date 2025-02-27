On The Fly POS Names Jorge Calzadilla as Chief Financial Officer

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On The Fly POS, a leading provider of innovative point-of-sale and payment technology solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jorge Calzadilla as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO).Calzadilla is a seasoned leader in the payments industry, with extensive experience in building strong, fiscally sound companies and driving financial strategy within the technology and fintech sectors. His expertise in payment processing and financial operations will play a crucial role in supporting On The Fly POS’s continued growth and expansion.“As On The Fly strategically plans the full verticalization of our product line, Jorge’s expertise will be especially important for the success of our company and our partners,” said Manny Garcia, Founder of On The Fly POS. “His prior track record coupled with his deep understanding of payments and financial technology aligns perfectly with our vision, and we’re confident that his leadership will help accelerate our next phase of growth.”Calzadilla’s appointment comes as On The Fly POS continues to expand its offerings and strengthen its position as a leader in the payment technology space. His financial stewardship will be key to scaling the company’s operations and ensuring sustainable, long-term success.For more information about On The Fly POS, visit www.ontheflypos.com Media Contact:Pamela JimenezOn The Fly POSinfo@ontheflypos.com305-615-1516About On The Fly POSFounded in 2018, On The Fly POS is a technology-driven company dedicated to providing seamless, innovative point-of-sale and payment solutions for small and medium-sized businesses. With a focus on flexibility, security, and efficiency, On The Fly POS empowers businesses to streamline operations and enhance customer experiences.

