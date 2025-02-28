WORLD HEARING DAY 2025: AMPLIFON PROMOTES HEARING HEALTH IN UNIVERSITIES, PUBLIC OFFICES AND COMPANIES WORLDWIDE

Amplifon performed hearing tests using its proprietary iPad-based technology (OtoKiosk)

MILAN, ITALY, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amplifon, the global leader in hearing care solutions and services, on World Hearing Day celebrated on March 3rd, is organizing various information initiatives worldwide on hearing health and prevention. The theme set this year by the World Health Organization (WHO) is changing mindsets concerning hearing care: recognizing the importance of hearing health, protecting oneself from noise exposure, getting regular checkups and, when necessary, using hearing aids are all practices that help overcome the stigma associated with hearing loss.This is also the direction that Amplifon has chosen for the initiatives organized on World Hearing Day in various countries around the world, also emphasizing that hearing care is a clinical and medical pathway that requires a thorough diagnosis, guiding the choice of the best product and through a professional allowing its configuration in detail in a unique and personalized way for each patient.According to the World Health Organization (WHO), hearing loss affects more than 1.5 billion people worldwide today, and this number could rise to 2.5 billion by 2050. It is also estimated that more than 1 billion young people under 35 are at risk of early hearing loss due to excessive noise exposure .As is well known, Amplifon offers free hearing tests in the Group's more than 10,000 stores in 26 countries on five continents. Every year, on March 3, these tests will also be offered outside Amplifon's centers to encourage prevention among a growing audience of all ages.In particular, the Group organized a day of hearing tests using its proprietary iPad-based technology (OtoKiosk) at the Luiss Business School headquarters in Rome and, again this year, is a promoter, alongside Udito Italia onlus, of the Italian edition of the Hearing Marathon organized by the WHO at Palazzo Montecitorio in Rome. Free tests will also be carried out for citizens at the headquarters of the 15th Department of the City of Paris and for employees of the various companies in the large building in Melbourne's Central Business District that houses the offices of Amplifon Australia. In addition to Italy, at its global headquarters in Milan, Amplifon Australia, Germany and France are also offering hearing screenings to employees at the Melbourne, Hamburg and Paris offices.In Italy, throughout March, Amplifon has launched a radio-TV campaign dedicated to Hearing Month and several local partnerships dedicated to customers of large-scale retail companies to reinforce the prevention message on hearing health. In addition, the Group's corporate social profiles will also promote a campaign dedicated to the essential role of hearing care professionals in the hearing care and prevention experience. Finally, Amplifon has launched radio-TV, digital and social media communication campaigns dedicated to Hearing Month in Spain and Colombia.AmplifonAmplifon, the global leader in the hearing care retail market, empowers people to rediscover all the emotions of sound. Amplifon’s 20,300 people worldwide strive daily to understand every customer's unique needs, delivering exclusive, innovative and highly personalized products and services to ensure everyone the best solution and an outstanding experience. With annual revenues of around 2.3 billion euros, the Group operates through a network of over 10,000 points of sale in 26 Countries and five continents.More information about the Group is available at: https://corporate.amplifon.com Amplifon Corporate CommunicationDania CopertinoAmplifon S.p.A.+39 348 2986209dania.copertino@amplifon.com

