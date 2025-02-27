Tech Entrepreneur Scott Smiledge Brings Equestrian Sports to Central Vietnam with New Horse Ranch

Horseback Riding In Da Nang And Hoi An

DA NANG, DA NANG, VIETNAM, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Central Vietnam is about to experience a new level of equestrian sports, thanks to tech entrepreneur Scott Smiledge . Smiledge, known for his successful ventures in the tech industry, is now venturing into the world of horseback riding with the opening of his new horse ranch in Da Nang and Hoi An, Vietnam, alongside his wife Ly.The ranch, named " Vietnam Equestrian Club ," aims to make horses and horseback riding accessible to everyone in central Vietnam. Smiledge believes that there is a certain peace and tranquility that comes with being around horses, and he wants to share that experience with the local community. Currently, the ranch has 9 horses and offers beach riding and trail rides along the stunning scenery of Da Nang and Hoi An.According to Smiledge, the idea for The Vietnam Equestrian Club came to him during a trip to central Vietnam, where he fell in love with the beauty of the region and the gentle nature of horses. He saw an opportunity to combine his passion for technology with his newfound love for equestrian sports and create a unique experience for locals and tourists alike.Vietnam Equestrian Club is not just a place for horseback riding, but also a place for learning and education. Smiledge hopes to introduce the local community to the world of horses and teach them about proper care and handling. He also plans to collaborate with local schools and organizations to offer horseback riding lessons to underprivileged children.With the opening of Vietnam Equestrian Club, Smiledge is excited to bring a new form of recreation and relaxation to central Vietnam. He hopes to see more people, especially the younger generation, develop a love for horses and equestrian sports. Vietnam Equestrian Club is now open for business, and Smiledge invites everyone to come and experience the peace and joy that comes with being around horses.For more information about The Vietnam Equestrian Club and horseback riding in Da Nang or Hoi An you can view their website at https://horses.vn

