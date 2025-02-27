FlightHelp Launches in U.S. With No-Win, No-Fee Airline Compensation Service

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FlightHelp, a leading travel disruption compensation platform that has already helped more than 150,000 passengers internationally, today announced its official launch in the United States.

Founded by Irina Wynn, FlightHelp specializes in advocating for travelers whose flights were delayed, canceled, or otherwise disrupted—leveraging consumer-protection laws across multiple jurisdictions to recover eligible compensation at no upfront cost.

“We are about 70 people on the team across three continents, and we have helped over 150,000 passengers up to date,” said Founder Irina Wynn. “We operate on the premise that if we don’t win, we don’t take any compensation. Americans deserve the same protection travelers already have in other countries, and we want to make them aware those rights exist.”

Demystifying Passenger Rights

Although flight disruptions affect millions of people every year, most Americans remain unaware that in certain cases—particularly on routes touching jurisdictions like the EU, Canada, and Brazil—they may be entitled to compensation. Even for U.S. routes, new Department of Transportation requirements have significantly improved refund and rebooking policies, yet many travelers never claim what is rightfully theirs. FlightHelp seeks to close this gap by simplifying the process:

1. Two-Minute Online Submission: Passengers quickly upload flight details, proof of purchase, and any documentation showing delays or cancellations.

2. Real-Time Assessment: The FlightHelp team evaluates eligibility under the relevant jurisdiction’s regulations.

3. No-Win, No-Fee Structure: If the claim succeeds, FlightHelp takes a modest percentage from the recovered amount; if it does not, the passenger pays nothing.

Educating American Travelers

Head of Global Partnerships, Gabe Douek, sees lack of awareness as the main obstacle for U.S. consumers saying, "Americans are unaware of these types of services and of their rights when it comes to compensation from airlines,” said Douek. “When you realize how burdensome it is to deal directly with the airlines—and how many people simply give up—you see why we’re excited to introduce FlightHelp here. We handle the tedious parts and only get paid if we succeed.”

Douek emphasizes that FlightHelp differs from travel insurance because it’s rooted in consumer law rather than an elective policy. “Insurance is a separate product,” he explained, “while our service centers on enforcing existing passenger-rights regulations in the jurisdictions where they apply.”

A Growing Need

Industry data indicates flight cancellations and delays are likely to remain frequent. As carriers adjust schedules and staffing, last-minute disruptions can leave travelers stranded or uncertain of recourse—especially if unfamiliar with international laws. Wynn notes that the platform’s rapid expansion demonstrates how many passengers worldwide have been left in the dark:

“Historically, passengers would spend hours on the phone with airlines, receive minimal assistance, or end up signing away their rights for something as small as a voucher,” said Wynn. “With FlightHelp, we process claims in about two minutes online and begin negotiations on the passenger’s behalf—working swiftly to secure the compensation they’re actually owed.”

About FlightHelp

FlightHelp is a travel disruption compensation company co-founded by Irina Wynn. With a global team of approximately 70 employees operating across three continents, FlightHelp has successfully assisted over 150,000 travelers in claiming compensation for delayed and canceled flights. By combining legal expertise with a user-friendly digital platform, FlightHelp streamlines the entire claims process at no upfront cost to passengers—only collecting a fee if the claim succeeds. The company has now launched in the United States, aiming to empower American travelers with the same consumer-rights awareness and support already common in other regions.

For more information or to file a claim, visit FlightHelp’s Website at www.flighthelp.us



