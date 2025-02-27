Primary Driver in the Ophthalmic Surgical Instruments Market 2025: Rising Eye Disease Cases Fuel Market Growth

The Business Research Company

Ophthalmic Surgical Instruments Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The ophthalmic surgical instruments market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $14.52 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Updated 2025 Market Reports Released: Trends, Forecasts to 2034 – Early Purchase Your Competitive Edge Today!

Is The Ophthalmic Surgical Instruments Market Set To Witness Substantial Growth?

With steep growth trajectories registered in recent years, the ophthalmic surgical instruments market size is expected to grow from $10.64 billion in 2024 to $11.35 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.6%. This remarkable growth is largely attributed to factors such as the increase in the aging population, a growing geriatric population, a rise in the incidence of eye disorders, increasing awareness and early diagnosis initiatives, as well as the expansion of healthcare infrastructure.

The market forecast for the next few years predicts strong growth, with the market size expected to hit $14.52 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 6.4%. The anticipated growth can be credited to improvements in eye care infrastructure, an upswing in eye disorders, a higher incidence of glaucoma, rising global cases of cataracts and glaucoma, as well as the increasing preference for ambulatory surgery centers.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=20913&type=smp.

What Drives The Ophthalmic Surgical Instruments Market Growth?

Several key drivers are responsible for pushing the growth of the ophthalmic surgical instruments market forwards into the future. The increasing incidence of eye diseases is a major propellant, with factors such as aging populations, lifestyle changes leading to increased screen time, and environmental contributors like pollution playing a significant role. Ophthalmic surgical instruments, which diagnose, treat, and manage various eye disorders with precision on their sensitive structures, have become increasingly instrumental in combating these growing health challenges.

Who Are The Key Players In The Ophthalmic Surgical Instruments Market?

Major companies operating in the ophthalmic surgical instruments market include Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic Plc, Alcon Inc., Hoya Corporation, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Santen Pharmaceutical, Corza Opthalmology, Lumenis, Haag-Streit Group, Accutome Inc., Millennium Surgical Corp, Appasamy Associates, Tomey Corporation, IndoSurgicals, Microtrack Surgicals, INKA Surgical Instruments, Surgical Holdings, Devine Meditech, Ambler Surgical, ASICO LLC. Market players are advancing ophthalmic care through innovative solutions like bladeless technology to enhance surgical procedures and patient outcomes.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ophthalmic-surgical-instruments-global-market-report.

How Is The Ophthalmic Surgical Instruments Market Segmented?

Segments and Subsegments provide detailed insights into the characteristics of the market. Products categorization include Microscopes, Illumination Devices, Phacoemulsification Instruments, Lasers, Intraocular Lenses, Shunts And Related Drainage Devices, Viscoelastic Devices, Surgical Accessories. Applications categorization include Cataract Surgery, Glaucoma Surgery, Refractive Surgery, Vitreoretinal Surgery, Other Applications. End users are segmented into Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Other End Users.

What Is The Regional Analysis Of Ophthalmic Surgical Instruments Market?

In 2024, North America was the largest region in the ophthalmic surgical instruments market, with the regions covered in this market report including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Ophthalmic Medical Lasers Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ophthalmic-medical-lasers-global-market-report

Diagnostic And Monitoring Ophthalmic Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/diagnostic-and-monitoring-ophthalmic-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Ophthalmic Drugs Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ophthalmic-drugs-global-market-report

With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.