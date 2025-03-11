Opus CMC Receives Prestigious HousingWire 2025 Tech100 Award

Award recognizes the role of Opus CMC's tech-driven solutions in shaping the future of the mortgage industry

It is an honor to receive the 2025 HW Tech100 Mortgage Award recognizing our commitment to tech-driven innovation.” — Sanjay Agnihotri, CEO and President

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Opus Capital Markets Consultants (Opus CMC), a leading provider of due diligence, risk management, and advisory solutions for Capital Markets, has been named a winner of the HousingWire 2025 Tech100 Award. This prestigious award recognizes the role of Opus CMC’s cutting-edge technology in shaping the future of the mortgage industry. The recognition highlights Opus CMC’s groundbreaking mortgage solutions, which empower mortgage companies to efficiently tackle capacity constraints, improve operational inefficiencies, and address risk assessment challenges.The HousingWire Tech100 Awards program is the only program of its kind to recognize the most innovative and impactful technology companies in the housing industry. The 2025 Tech100 Award specifically recognizes companies that are driving the future of the mortgage industry with their innovative solutions. Opus CMC’s inclusion in this list is a testament to the company’s commitment to revolutionizing the mortgage industry through technology.Opus CMC’s tech-driven solutions – EasyCal, Asset Evaluation, and Bank Statement Extractor – have been instrumental in helping mortgage companies overcome the challenges posed by the ever-evolving mortgage landscape. With the rise of digitalization and the increasing demand for faster and more efficient processes, Opus CMC’s solutions have enabled mortgage companies to streamline their operations, enhance accuracy, and expedite decision-making. The company’s innovative solutions have also helped mortgage companies navigate the complexities of risk assessment, ensuring compliance and mitigating potential risks.“We are honored to be recognized as a HousingWire 2025 Tech100 winner,” said Opus CMC CEO and President, Sanjay Agnihotri. “This award reflects our team’s steadfast commitment to developing innovative solutions that empower mortgage companies to thrive in a rapidly changing industry. We are dedicated to continuing to push the boundaries of technology and drive lasting transformation in the mortgage industry.”Opus CMC’s recognition as a HousingWire 2025 Tech100 winner is evidence of the company’s commitment to innovation and its role in shaping the future of the mortgage industry. With its meticulously crafted solutions, Opus CMC is empowering mortgage companies to overcome challenges and achieve success in an ever-evolving landscape.About Opus CMCOpus CMC is an industry leading third-party reviewer trusted by all major rating agencies, providing capital market participants with comprehensive mortgage solutions.With a mission to bring automation, provide client transparency, integrity, and quality to the marketplace, Opus CMC is a proven partner for financial institutions and market participants navigating the fast passed always evolving landscape of capital markets. Offering a full suite of services, including mortgage due diligence, quality control, risk management, and advisory solutions, Opus CMC ensures clients can manage financial risks efficiently while staying ahead of regulatory demands. Driven by innovation, the company blends advanced technology with expert insights to deliver precise, reliable outcomes that protect client interests and fuel profitability. Learn more at www.opuscmc.com About HousingWireHousingWire is a trusted resource for housing industry professionals, offering exclusive data, research, and market insights. Through its journalism, analytics, and industry events, it helps leaders stay informed and connected. Committed to providing a comprehensive view of the housing market, HousingWire empowers professionals with the tools and knowledge needed to drive better business decisions.

