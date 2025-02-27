Steel Rebar Market Poised to Reach US$ 506.06 Billion Expanding at a 4.9% CAGR From 2025 to 2034

Steel Rebar Market

Growing government enterprises for the advancement of roads and highways is driving the market demand

The steel rebar market to reach USD 506.06 billion by 2034 with 4.9% CAGR driven by growing connectivity between advancing economies” — Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global steel rebar market has obtained traction and customary commodity and technological advancements are being initiated in the market adhoc.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐞𝐥 𝐫𝐞𝐛𝐚𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐥𝐲 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 𝐔𝐒𝐃 313.09 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 2024 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐚𝐧 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐔𝐒𝐃 506.06 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 2034, 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 𝐛𝐲 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡. 𝐁𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐬, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐧𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐞𝐱𝐡𝐢𝐛𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐚 𝐫𝐨𝐛𝐮𝐬𝐭 4.9% 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐧𝐧𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐑𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐦𝐞 2025-2034.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:The existence of many prominent vendors in the market has also caused fierce cost curtailments and obtainability of many product variations at competitive prices. Some of the prominent players operating in the steel rebar market include:• ArcelorMittal• Gerdau S/A• JSW• Mechal• NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION• NLMK• Nucor• SAIL𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭:𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞Greater purchasing power to fund superior housing and better infrastructure is pushing the market ahead. For instance, as per the US Bureau of Economic Analysis, distinctive disposable income in the US escalated by 0.1% from August to September 2024. Surging income proportions have caused a growing demand for domestic buildings, which subsequently pushes the requirement for steel bars to support concrete frameworks. Further, with additional income to disburse, both government and private developers are funding more progressive construction projects.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬:𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐕𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞One of the primary drivers of the steel rebar market is the burgeoning of residential, commercial, and infrastructure projects being shouldered worldwide. For instance, as per the Indian Department of Economics Affairs, in 2024, India registered USD 818.67 billion worth of contemporary infrastructure projects by public-private associations, underscoring the growth in construction ventures. Further, population growth and urbanization are pushing construction projects in both urban and rural regions generating a robust demand for steel rebar.The market is experiencing exponential growth due to growing funding for infrastructure development. Governments and private sectors are disbursing massively on building roads, bridges, airports, and other extensive projects. For instance, as per the US Department of Treasury, the US granted USD 1.2 trillion for infrastructure advancement under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. This rise in infrastructure disbursement is powered by the requirement for facelift and superior connectivity.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:By type, the deformed segment witnessed the fastest growth. This can be credited to the elevated demand for the construction of high-rise buildings. Deformed rebars are favored for their better grip on concrete, offering superior strength and aversion to stress and bending. These attributes render them perfect for tall structures that need longevity and steadiness.By application, the construction and infrastructure segment dominated the market. The growing aggregate of construction and infrastructure projects globally is fueling the market growth. This growth is powered by surging demand for housing, transportation systems, and important services. Further, progressions in construction technology, substances, and project handling have made extensive projects more pragmatic and economical, additionally speeding up infrastructure advancement.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐚𝐩𝐢𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡Asia Pacific remains a dominant market due to speedy industrialization, urbanization, and notable infrastructure advancement. Nations such as China, India, and Japan are funding massively extensive construction projects involving roads and high-rise buildings.North America is characterized by growing funding for infrastructure. Governments and private sectors are assigning sizeable funds to improve transportation networks and structure contemporary roads, bridges, and airports to improve residential and commercial buildings. These projects require an extensive aggregate of steel rebar, thus reinforcing regional market growth.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐅𝐀𝐐𝐬:Which region held the largest steel rebar market revenue share?Asia Pacific had the largest revenue share of the global market in 2024.Based on type, which segment held the largest revenue share in the steel rebar market in 2024?The deformed segment recorded the largest revenue share in the global market in 2024What is the forecast period of the market?The forecast period of the market is 2025-2034.What is the regional scope of the market?The market covers regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa.𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:Industrial Valve Market:Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market:Chlorinated Polyethylene Market:Powder Fire Suppression Systems Market:Spherical Silicon Carbide Market:𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 & 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐈𝐧𝐜:Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. 