24.5% CAGR: Hyperscale Data Center Market to Hit $1,441.49 Billion by 2034

The growing requirement for disaster recuperation and business continuity is driving the market demand.

Hyperscale data center market USD 1441.49 billion by 2034 at a 24.5% CAGR boosting processing and storage.” — Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Our hyperscale data center market report has been prepared using advanced methodologies and research techniques to help businesses make strategic business decisions.Global hyperscale data center market size and share are currently valued at USD 161.98 billion in 2024 and are anticipated to generate an estimated revenue of USD 1,441.49 billion by 2034, according to the latest study by Polaris Market Research. Besides, the report notes that the market exhibits a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 24.5% over the forecasted time frame, 2025-2034.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:Dissimilar to a lot of IT parlance, hyperscale is self-descriptive. Its data center and networking functioning outlined an impetus built for a huge compute and data repository with accelerated connectivity maximized for global congestion. Hyperscale data center is massive not only in data potential but also power consumption. A solitary hyperscale site can take in aggregate 50MW yearly and there are approximates of global power intake that can reach 200 TeraWatt-hours yearly.Hyperscale facilities are actually just supercharged outsourced data centers with practically unrestricted scalability. The simplicity in which contemporary services can be installed, or firms of any size is a prominent business advantage accountable for growth and influence. A report by WEF in January 2024 expressed that there are roughly 2220 cyber assaults every day, which is associated with more than 800,000 attacks yearly, underscoring the immediate requirement for robust hyperscale data centers to ascertain data safety, flexibility, and continuous functions in the face of escalating digital menaces is pushing the hyperscale data center market demand.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐇𝐲𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:• ABB• Adani Group• Amazon Web Services, Inc.• Arista Networks, Inc.• Cisco Systems, Inc.• Dell Inc.• Eaton.• Google• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP• IBM Corporation• Microsoft• NVIDIA Corporation• Oracle• Quanta Cloud Technology• Vertiv Group Corp.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:By power capacity, the 10-50 MW and 51-100 MW drive growth in hyperscale data centers.By component, the hardware segment led the hyperscale data center market. The prominent reason is its important role in elevated presentation computing framework in reinforcing extensive scale data processing and storage. Hyperscale potential requires progressive servers, networking instruments, and power-handling solutions to manage the growing demand for cloud services, AI, and big data analytics.By deployment type, the greenfield segment is projected to expand at a high CAGR driven by growing demand for motive-structured, energy-efficient spaces. Firms are funding greenfield projects to support the most recent progressions in cooling technologies, modular frameworks, and green energy solutions.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬:• Growing Acquisition of Multi-Cloud: Firms are capitalizing multi-cloud architectures to circumvent vendor lock-in, maximize presentation, and ascertain administrative conformity covering varied regions as firms growingly disseminate workloads covering manifold cloud ambiance to enhance safety, flexibility, and economy, boosting the demand for hyperscale data center market growth.• Technological Progressions: The speedy amalgamation of AI, IoT, and big data analytics entails elevated compute power, low latency processing, and adjustable storage solutions as enterprises streamline their AI framework to reinforce developing business models and data-propelled administration.• Escalated Disbursement on Technology: Growing disbursement on hyperscale data center technology is speeding market growth as firms and cloud service donors categorize progressive computing potential to reinforce data-intensive applications. The growing acquisition of AI, big data analytics, and edge computing is forcing firms to enhance their framework with elevated presentation servers, energy-efficient cooling, and network automation.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:North America leads the hyperscale data center market, while Asia Pacific sees rapid growth.North America dominated the market, driven by the robust existence of spearheading cloud service donors, technology organizations, and data center operators. The region profits from an entrenched digital ecosystem, elevated funding in AI and cloud computing, and escalated demand for elevated presentation framework. Further, America’s string network connectivity, obtainability of skilled workforce, and approved administrative ambiance reinforce market augmentation.Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region fuelled by speedy digitalization, growing internet reach, and augmentation of cloud computing services. The region is encountering sizeable funding in hyperscale framework to reinforce the growing acquisition of AI, big data analytics and IoT applications.

𝐅𝐀𝐐𝐬:What are the key factors driving the hyperscale data center market?The key factors driving the market are the growing acquisition of multi-cloud and digital transformation capabilities.What will be the value of the hyperscale data center market during 2025-2034?The market size was valued at USD 161.98 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 1,441.49 billion by 2034.Which region will make notable contributions towards global market revenue?North America will make notable contributions towards global market revenue.What are the key players in the market growth?The key players in the market growth are ABB; Adani Group; Amazon Web Services, Inc.; Arista Networks, Inc.; Cisco Systems, Inc.; Dell Inc.; Eaton; Google; Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP; IBM Corporation; Microsoft; NVIDIA Corporation; Oracle; Quanta Cloud Technology; and Vertiv Group Corp. 