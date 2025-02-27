Outsourced CFO Partners with FloatApp for Exclusive Webinar on Advanced Cash Flow Management Strategies

Join Outsourced CFO and Float Cash Flow Forecasting for an exclusive webinar.

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA, February 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In today’s dynamic and fast-evolving business landscape, effective cash flow management is not just an advantage but a necessity for sustainable growth and financial stability. To address this critical aspect of financial strategy, OutsourcedCFO (OCFO) and Float are proud to announce an exclusive webinar aimed at business owners, financial managers, and CFOs looking to optimise cash flow and harness the power of technology to enhance financial forecasting.

This live, interactive session will feature expert insights into forward-thinking financial strategy, showcasing key principles of cash flow management and demonstrating how advanced technological solutions can drive financial clarity, efficiency, and growth.

The strategic management of cash flow is a fundamental requirement for any growing business, yet many organisations continue to struggle with inefficient processes, cash shortages, and inadequate forecasting. Without a clear understanding of cash inflows and outflows, businesses may encounter serious liquidity issues, restricting their ability to seize new opportunities or manage financial risks effectively.

To bridge this gap, OCFO and Float have joined forces to present a practical and insightful webinar, offering attendees a comprehensive understanding of modern cash flow forecasting techniques, scenario planning, and real-time financial tracking.

Juan van den Berg, Financial Consultant at OutsourcedCFO, highlights the importance of mastering cash flow in a volatile economic climate:

“Effective cash flow management is at the heart of every successful business. By leveraging cutting-edge tools like Float, businesses can eliminate the uncertainty surrounding financial planning, significantly reducing manual errors while improving accuracy and forecasting ability. This webinar will provide attendees with the knowledge and tools to take control of their cash flow, plan ahead with confidence, and build a financially resilient business.”

During the webinar, attendees will receive an exclusive, in-depth demonstration of Float, an innovative financial forecasting tool designed to seamlessly integrate with accounting software, providing businesses with real-time insights and automated cash flow projections. Float is tailored to help companies:

- Gain instant visibility into their cash position

- Automate cash flow projections for improved financial clarity

- Test different financial scenarios to anticipate risks and opportunities

- Make strategic, data-driven decisions with greater accuracy

“Technology is rapidly transforming the way businesses manage their finances,” adds van den Berg. “Having access to real-time financial insights enables companies to make informed decisions, adapt to market changes, and ultimately achieve long-term success. Tools like FloatApp offer a level of financial transparency that traditional methods simply cannot match.”

Event Details:

📅 Date: Thursday, 6 March 2025

⏰ Time: 13:00 (SAST) / 11:00 (GMT)

📍 Location: Online (Live Webinar)

🔗 Registration: Click here to secure your spot

About Outsourced CFO

Outsourced CFO (OCFO) is a leading financial consultancy firm that provides expert CFO services, financial strategy, and cash flow management solutions to growing businesses. Their team of experienced professionals helps companies navigate financial complexities, optimise their cash flow, and achieve long-term financial success. Visit www.ocfo.com for more information.

About FloatApp

FloatApp is a cutting-edge financial forecasting tool designed to help businesses manage their cash flow with precision and ease. By integrating seamlessly with accounting software, FloatApp provides real-time financial insights, automated forecasting, and advanced scenario planning, enabling businesses to make informed, data-driven decisions. Learn more at www.floatapp.com.

