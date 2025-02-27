Innovative WISIT Vaccines Show Promise for Treating Chronic Pruritus

VIENNA, AUSTRIA, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The NEXGEN-PD consortium is pleased to announce the publication of their new journal article titled “WISIT vaccines based on IL-31-derived peptides as a novel therapeutic approach for chronic pruritic dermatoses” in PLOS ONE earlier this week. This article, authored by Sabine Schmidhuber, presents innovative research on a novel therapeutic approach to alleviate chronic pruritus (CP), otherwise known as itchy skin.The article explores the development of WISIT vaccines targeting IL-31-derived peptides to alleviate CP. Currently, CP cannot be effectively treated using conventional vaccine formats due to the poor immunogenicity of the target molecules. This article presents a selection of candidate vaccines based on the WISIT vaccine platform developed by Tridem Biosciences and compares various aspects of their immunological performance to conventional vaccine formats targeting IL-31.The results showed a substantial improvement in immune responses generated by WISIT vaccines compared to conventional vaccines for all the tested candidates, and successfully identified several candidates for further study to treat CP. This constitutes a great advancement in the field of dermatology, marking early steps towards an efficacious vaccine to treat dermatological conditions.Given that the WISIT platform is also being explored in the NEXGEN-PD project to treat Parkinson’s Disease, this article provides a significant boost in confidence. Not only does this article support expectations that NEXGEN-PD will achieve its overall goal of treating Parkinson’s Disease, but it also demonstrates that WISIT technology is not disease-specific and can be readily transferred to other chronic diseases.For further details and to follow the work progress, please visit the NEXGEN-PD website at www.nexgen-pd.eu and follow us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/nexgen-pd-horizon-europe-project Consortium and Funding:NEXGEN-PD is coordinated by Tridem Bioscience and has received €6 million in funding from the European Union’s Horizon Europe Framework Programme under grant agreement No 101080267. UK participants in NEXGEN-PD are supported by UKRI grant number 10064393.

