Print On Demand Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company's Leading Driver In The Print On Demand Market 2025: Digital Shopping Trends Boosting Print-On-Demand Market Growth

It will grow to $19.06 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.6%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Updated 2025 Market Reports Released: Trends, Forecasts to 2034 – Early Purchase Your Competitive Edge Today!

The print on demand market size has experienced exponential growth in recent years and is expected to swell from $6.59 billion in 2024 to $8.16 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 23.9%. In the not-so-distant future, the market valuation is predicted to skyrocket to $19.06 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 23.6%. This swift growth is largely attributed to the rising e-commerce platforms, the increasing demand for personalized products, and the burgeoning small and independent businesses. Coupled with this, the shift towards on-demand production for the reduction of inventory costs, coupled with the worldwide expansion of online marketplaces, is further bolstering the current growth of the print-on-demand industry.

What Are The Market Projections For The Print On Demand Sector?

The development in the print-on-demand sector is projected to continue its drastic upward trajectory in the next few years. Historically, the major drivers of growth have been the rise in e-commerce platforms, increased consumer demand for bespoke products, the expansion of small and independent businesses, the shift towards on-demand production to reduce inventory costs, and the globalization of online marketplaces. Projections for the future point towards an enhancing trend of customization in consumer products, increased reliance on mobile and online design tools, the expansion of subscription-based models, rising interest in sustainable and ethical manufacturing practices, and the burgeoning popularity of custom merchandise. Major trends likely to shape the forecast period include the integration of eco-friendly materials, niche product offerings, on-demand services branching out into new industries, advancements in printing technology, and the continued integration of AI for design and automation.

Why Is There A Shifting Preference Towards Digital Shopping?

A key propelling factor for the print-on-demand market ahead is the rising preference for digital shopping for reasons of convenience and safety. Digital shopping, or e-commerce, is a mechanism to purchase or avail services online via website or mobile app. This shift towards digital shopping is driven by factors such as the convenience of shopping from the comfort of home, a vast array of products available online, and the capacity to easily compare prices and hunt for bargains, making it an appealing and efficient option for consumers.

Who Are The Industry Leaders In The Print On Demand Sector?

Within the print-on-demand market, major companies operating include Cimpress plc, Vistaprint Limited, Canva Pty Ltd, Redbubble Limited, Printful Inc., Zazzle Inc., Scalable Press Inc., Threadless Inc., T-shirt & Sons Ltd, Gelato Group, Lulu xPress Inc., Amplifier Inc., Gooten Inc., Bonfire Inc., Book Printing UK Ltd, Cafe Press Inc., Inkthreadable Ltd, Apliiq Inc., Printify Inc., Society6 Inc., Printsome Ltd, CustomCat LLC, Printed Mint LLC, The Print Bar Pty Ltd, Print Ninja LLC.

Are There Any Emerging Trends In The Print On Demand Sector?

Major companies operating in the print-on-demand market are innovating solutions, such as collectible card services that enable customers to design and print their own custom trading cards, showcasing unique artwork, player statistics, or personal achievements. These services offer on-demand production reducing waste and inventory costs. For example, in August 2024, US-based print-on-demand company KOLEX launched print-on-demand esports collectibles services, enhancing fan engagement, and offering a platform for gamers to showcase their achievements.

How Is The Print On Demand Market Segmented?

The print-on-demand market in this report is segmented by component into software and service. By product, it breaks down into apparel, home decor, drinkware, accessories, and other products. By technology, it is segmented into digital printing, offset printing, flexographic printing, and screen printing. Further segmentation includes distribution channels: online and offline, and by end-user: e-commerce, publishing, fashion and apparel, art and creative, corporate, education, and other end users.

What Are The Regional Insights For The Print On Demand Market?

In 2024, North America held the lion's share of the print on demand market, while Asia-Pacific is expected to sit in the vanguard of growth during the forecast period. The regions covered in the print-on-demand market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is equipped with over 15000+ reports across 27 industries, covering more than 60 geographies. The company excels in offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights driven by in-depth secondary research and unique insights from industry leaders. Should you need the information to stay ahead in the game, you can rely on our 1,500,000 datasets.

