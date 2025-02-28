LF Broadband Partners with Wireless Broadband Alliance to Advance Open Source and Standards-Based Wireless Broadband Solutions

Logo of the Wireless Broadband Alliance Tiago Rodrigues, CEO of the Wireless Broadband Alliance

Collaboration between leading broadband and wireless organizations will enhance seamless connectivity, interoperability, and open source innovation in the global broadband ecosystem

Collaboration is key to realizing the vision of a truly seamless wireless broadband experience” — Tiago Rodrigues, President and CEO, Wireless Broadband Alliance

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LF Broadband , an open and collaborative initiative driving innovation in open source broadband access, is pleased to announce a partnership with the Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA) , a global industry association dedicated to enabling seamless, secure, and interoperable wireless connectivity. This partnership aims to foster collaboration between the open source and wireless broadband communities to accelerate the development and adoption of carrier-grade broadband solutions.LF Broadband supports a collection of projects transforming broadband networks, including the SEBA reference design for open broadband networks and the VOLTHA open source project for virtualizing multi-vendor Passive Optical Network (PON) systems. The WBA works with service providers, technology companies, and organizations to advance seamless Wi-Fi experiences through initiatives like OpenRoaming and operator-managed Wi-Fi standards.“This partnership is a natural step toward enhancing broadband networks with intelligent, open, and interoperable solutions due to the alignment of goals shared by LF Broadband and WBA,” said Linux Foundation General Manager of Networking, Edge & Access, Arpit Joshipura. “By bringing together open source innovation and industry standards, we aim to drive the next generation of broadband connectivity.”“Collaboration is key to realizing the vision of a truly seamless wireless broadband experience,” said Tiago Rodrigues, CEO of the Wireless Broadband Alliance. “By working together with LF Broadband, we can align industry standards and open-source initiatives to accelerate innovation in areas such as OpenRoaming, Quality of Service (QoS), and Quality of Experience (QoE) strategies across key industry groups.”The partnership will focus on several key areas, including:● Industry Positioning: Coordinating messaging and strategy to drive awareness and adoption of modular, efficient, and highly automated broadband networks.● Marketing and Events: Participating in joint speaking engagements, demonstrations, and Linux-based reference designs to showcase cutting-edge broadband technologies.● Standards and Specifications: Advancing seamless Wi-Fi experiences, including operator-managed Wi-Fi and cross-industry QoS/QoE strategies.To learn more visit https://lfbroadband.org/ . and Wireless Broadband Alliance ( https://wballiance.org ***About LF BroadbandThe LF Broadband Directed Fund was established in late 2023 as an independent fund under the Linux Foundation. LF Broadband supports a collection of projects that transformed broadband networks and the Passive Optical Network (PON) industry, including the SEBA reference design for building open broadband networks, and the VOLTHA open source project for virtualizing multi-vendor PON systems. LF Broadband is committed to supporting the development and adoption of open source broadband. To learn more about LF Broadband, including how to contribute to the community and become a member, please visit https://lfbroadband.org/ How to Get Involved:● Join the LF Broadband VOLTHA Mailing List - https://groups.google.com/a/opennetworking.org/g/voltha-discuss ● Subscribe to the LF Broadband Newsletter - https://lfbroadband.org/newsletter-subscription/ ● Follow LF Broadband on X - https://twitter.com/LFBroadband ● Follow LF Broadband on LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/lf-broadband/ ● Follow LF Broadband on YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@LFBroadband ● Become a Member - https://lfbroadband.org/join/ About Linux FoundationThe Linux Foundation is the world’s leading home for collaboration on open source software, hardware, standards, and data. Linux Foundation projects are critical to the world’s infrastructure, including Linux, Kubernetes, Node.js, ONAP, OpenChain, OpenSSF, PyTorch, RISC-V, SPDX, and more. The Linux Foundation focuses on leveraging best practices and addressing the needs of contributors, users, and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration. For more information, please visit us at www.linuxfoundation.org About the Wireless Broadband AllianceWireless Broadband Alliance (WBA) is the global organization that connects people with the latest Wi-Fi initiatives. Founded in 2003, the vision of the WBA is to drive seamless, interoperable service experiences via Wi-Fi within the global wireless ecosystem. WBA’s mission is to enable collaboration between service providers, technology companies, cities, regulators and organizations to achieve that vision.WBA undertakes programs and activities to address business and technical challenges, while exploring opportunities for its member companies. These initiatives encompass standards development, industry guidelines, trials, certification, and advocacy. Its key programs include NextGen Wi-Fi, OpenRoaming, 5G, IoT, Smart Cities, Testing & Interoperability and Policy & Regulatory Affairs, with Member-led Work Groups dedicated to resolving standards and technical issues to promote end-to-end services and accelerate business opportunities.Membership in the WBA includes major operators, service providers, enterprises, hardware and software vendors, and other prominent companies that support the ecosystems from around the world. The WBA Board comprises influential organizations such as Airties, AT&T, Boingo Wireless, Boldyn Networks Broadcom, BT, Charter Communications, Cisco Systems, Comcast, HFCL, Intel, Reliance Jio, Telecom Deutschland and Turk Telekom.Follow Wireless Broadband Alliance:To learn more about WBA projects, events and membership please visit https://wballiance.com/newsroom/contact-the-wba/membership-enquiry/ Media ContactDan BrownThe Linux Foundationdbrown@contractor.linuxfoundation.orgLorena DukeGingerPR (for Wireless Broadband Alliance)lorena@gingerpr.co.uk

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.