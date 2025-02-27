hom Named in 50 Best Discovery, Cementing Its Position as a Must-Visit Fine Dining Destination in Thailand

hom Restaurant at InterContinental Phuket Resort Innovative Dish at hom hom moment

Being recognised in 50 Best Discovery is an incredible honour and another milestone for hom. This achievement is a testament to the outstanding work of our chefs and the entire team at hom.” — Bjorn Courage. General Manager of InterContinental Phuket Resort

PHUKET, THAILAND, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Phuket, Thailand, February 2025 – hom, the acclaimed fine dining restaurant at InterContinental Phuket Resort , has been named in the prestigious 50 Best Discovery , an extension of the globally recognised 50 Best rankings. This esteemed accolade further solidifies hom’s reputation as a premier gastronomic destination, offering an unparalleled dining experience that continues to capture the attention of discerning gourmands worldwide.Following its remarkable recognition in the Michelin Guide Thailand, Tatler Asia Best Restaurants, and Travel + Leisure Tastemakers, hom’s inclusion in 50 Best Discovery reaffirms its unwavering commitment to excellence. This prestigious recognition is a testament to hom’s dedication to crafting extraordinary culinary experiences, blending innovation with a deep respect for local ingredients and traditions.A Repeated Triumph in Fine Dining Excellencehom’s ongoing success is a reflection of its passion for redefining modern gastronomy. The restaurant is rooted in locavorism and curiosity, with the team working relentlessly to deliver an impeccable guest experience. Ancient fermentation techniques unlock incredible flavours while maintaining the true essence of ingredients. With a commitment to sustainable gastronomy, hom offers storied dining journeys for dinner in 10 moments in the beautiful and unique setting of Sawan Pavilion at InterContinental Phuket Resort.At the heart of hom’s continued success are Chef Ricardo Nunes, Chef de Cuisine of hom, and Chef Omar Konateh, Chef at hom, who lead the culinary team with creativity and precision. Their expertise in crafting immersive and sensory-driven experiences has been instrumental in shaping hom’s reputation as a destination for innovative fine dining.Speaking on this latest achievement, Mr Bjorn Courage, General Manager of InterContinental Phuket Resort, expressed his pride in hom’s continued excellence:“Being recognised in 50 Best Discovery is an incredible honour and another milestone for hom. This achievement is a testament to the outstanding work of our chefs and the entire team at hom, whose dedication continues to set new benchmarks in fine dining. We are deeply grateful to our talented team and loyal patrons who have supported us on this journey.”Echoing this sentiment, Chef Marco Turatti, Executive Chef of InterContinental Phuket Resort, shared his thoughts on hom’s distinctive approach to dining:“At hom, we strive to push culinary boundaries while staying true to the essence of ingredients and sustainability. Ricardo and Omar, along with the entire team, have demonstrated an unwavering passion for crafting exceptional dining experiences. This recognition further validates their hard work and creativity, and we are excited to continue offering our guests an unforgettable gastronomic journey.”Discover the World of 50 Best Discovery50 Best Discovery serves as an unranked extension of the annual 50 Best Restaurants and Bars rankings, spotlighting remarkable dining and drinking establishments that have garnered votes from 50 Best’s expert panel. With more than 1,600 reviews spanning 75 countries, 50 Best Discovery is a global compass guiding food and beverage enthusiasts to outstanding culinary experiences.hom’s inclusion in this distinguished collection highlights its role as a beacon of culinary artistry in Thailand, seamlessly integrating traditional techniques with contemporary approaches to create a one-of-a-kind dining journey.An Unmissable Culinary Experience in PhuketFor discerning travellers and food connoisseurs, InterContinental Phuket Resort offers an extraordinary gastronomic journey, boasting seven distinctive dining venues that cater to every palate. From innovative fine dining to ecologically-conscious Thai cuisine and fire-inspired culinary artistry to spectacular sunset cocktails on the beach; making it an essential stop for those seeking an unparalleled epicurean adventure when in Thailand.• hom – An award-winning fine dining destination that masterfully blends locavorism and fermentation techniques into a ten-course tasting journey of innovative gastronomy.• Jaras – A habitat-conscious and ecologically pure dining experience, honouring Southern Thai cuisine with sustainably sourced local ingredients and refined cooking techniques.• Tengoku – Osaka-inspired Japanese dining, showcasing precise craftsmanship, fresh seasonal ingredients, and authentic techniques, bringing an elevated sushi and robatayaki experience.• Pinto – Fire-inspired casual dining, blending Thai, Indian, Arabian, and Italian flavours in an open-kitchen, shophouse-inspired setting, offering lavish breakfasts, freshly prepared lunches, and theatrical table-side dinners.• Pine Beach Bar – A stylish beachfront retreat serving crafted cocktails, premium wines, and gourmet light bites, with the Pine Rooftop offering a sophisticated sunset experience.• 333 At The Beach – A luxurious beachfront escape, featuring Champagne, fresh oysters, open-fire grilled seafood, and curated entertainment, with a sun-lounger, deck, or indoor dining experience.• Devas’ Lounge – A serene haven for artisanal coffee, organic teas, and delicate pastries, perfect for a relaxing afternoon or sophisticated social gatherings.With this extraordinary range of dining experiences, InterContinental Phuket Resort is the ultimate culinary destination in Phuket.Reserve Your Culinary JourneyFor reservations and more information, please visit hom at InterContinental Phuket Resort or contact:hom at InterContinental Phuket Resort333 Moo 3, Kamala, Kathu, Phuket 83150, ThailandT: +66 (0) 76 629 999E: reservations@hom-restaurant.comW: phuket.intercontinental.com/dining/homAbout homDisrupting Southeast Asia’s fine dining scene, hom is rooted in locavorism and curiosity. Helmed by Executive Chef, Ricardo Nunes, the exceptionally talented team works relentlessly to deliver an impeccable guest experience. Ancient fermentation techniques unlock incredible flavours, while maintaining the true essence of ingredients. Set in the heavenly Sawan Pavilion at InterContinental Phuket Resort, hom offers a storied dining journey. Distinguished as Tatler Best Asia and honored with inclusion in the prestigious 'Michelin Guide Listing in Phuket 2023-2025,' hom stands as a beacon of culinary excellence and innovation in the region.

