Lack of Construction Careers Advice Threatens Housing Targets, CIOB Warns

BERKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- • New data released for National Careers Week 2025 shows changing attitudes to construction careers amongst young people and parents• However almost half of young people say construction not mentioned in careers advice meaning sector is missing out on talent• Leading construction management body says changes needed if Government is to hit housing and infrastructure targets• CIOB reiterates calls for dedicated built environment GCSE in England after strong support from parents and young peopleGovernment plans to accelerate housebuilding and development of key national infrastructure could fall flat if more isn’t done to entice young people into the construction sector, says a new report released this National Careers Week (W/C 3 March).A recent survey* by the Chartered Institute of Building (CIOB) found two thirds (68%) of young people aged between 16 and 24 hold a positive view of construction careers and around a third (31%) would consider working in the construction sector, however almost half (47%) said information about it was not included in the careers advice they received whilst in education. More than a quarter (28%) don't believe careers in construction are accessible to young people.A similar survey** of parents of 16-24-year-olds showed more than three quarters (79%) would be supportive of their child working in construction with only six per cent saying they’d be unsupportive. More than 40 per cent (43%) of parents surveyed said they’d prefer their child to “earn while they learn” instead of going to university, reflecting concerns over the well documented rising costs of university education and lack of graduate opportunities.CIOB says the Government’s recently announced reforms to some apprenticeships is broadly welcome but if construction roles such as site managers, skilled trades, designers, architects and surveyors are excluded from careers advice provided in schools, young people will not take up construction apprenticeships and the skills gap, which is holding back the upturn in construction output the Government is demanding, will continue to be a problem.David Barnes, head of policy and public affairs at CIOB, said: “If Government is to realise its ambition to provide safe and warm homes for all and improved infrastructure, more needs to change to bolster the current construction workforce and develop a pipeline of competent people entering the industry.“Two thirds of the young people we surveyed have a positive view on the construction sector, but too few were seemingly presented with the industry as a career option while in education, which is most likely why we don't see those positive perceptions translate into young people joining the sector. This shows us careers advisors have a role to play in championing our industry alongside employers who also should be taking every opportunity to positively promote construction careers.“We also think having a dedicated Built Environment GCSE would help generate interest in the sector and showcase the vast array of roles available, including non-site-based roles and those using modern technology, and our survey shows a high percentage of young people and parents would be in favour of this.”More than half of the young people (53%) said they’d be interested in studying a built environment GCSE while almost two thirds (64%) of parents said they’d encourage their children to take this subject were it to be available.When asked to choose words to describe construction roles, “highly skilled” and “professional” were among the top four selected by the 2,000 young people with “working on building sites” and “careers for men” being the other two most preferred options.However, CIOB’s survey data shows an encouraging trend in young people’s perceptions of the industry including more than one in 10 associating the sector with modern tech-focused roles and describing the sector as diverse.Barnes continued: “We regularly hear inspiring stories from young people starting out on their construction journeys and love the versatility of the industry as well as how it gives them opportunities to engage with a huge range of people from an array of backgrounds. They also speak about being able to physically see the end product of their work once a construction project completes, and the immense sense of job satisfaction and personal pride that gives them. They feel they’re genuinely making a positive difference to communities and wider society.”Case Study – Lily Whitney, 20, works as a construction management trainee across Manchester and Leeds. As a child she enjoyed watching shows about home renovations and new buildings leading her mum to suggest a career in construction. She says: “I love watching projects go from concept to a beautiful space and playing my part in that is really rewarding. Every day is different and comes with different challenges which keeps the job exciting. There are so many different roles in the industry that help bring a project to life which gives it a real sense of teamwork, with a great reward at the end.”Case Study – Joseph Giltrow, 23 from Bedfordshire is a trainee site manager. He says: “I would highly recommend the construction industry to any young person who is unsure about their career path because of the vast opportunities it offers. When I left school, I had no clear direction, but now, at just 23, I’m close to completing my second apprenticeship and working in a role that guarantees career progression. Construction is an industry that welcomes people from all backgrounds and skill levels. There are so many different departments and roles to explore, from hands-on trade work to project management and beyond. You also get to meet a diverse range of people, constantly learn new skills, and work in an environment that is always evolving. If you’re looking for a career that offers stability, growth, and a real sense of accomplishment, construction is an excellent choice.”In 2024, it was estimated an extra 251,500 people are needed in the industry to meet anticipated construction output by 2028, which equates to around 50,300 a year***. However, this number is now expected to be far higher considering the Government’s plans to build 1.5 million homes, including several “new towns”, during this parliament and its recently announced 10-year Infrastructure Strategy comprising construction projects such as new roads, rail and reservoirs across the UK.-ENDS-Notes to editors• Case studies of young people working in construction from across the UK are available for interview upon request along with CIOB’s own spokespeople.• Anyone interested in construction careers can find out more via initiatives such as Go Construct or Open Doors * The research was conducted by Opinion Matters, among a sample of 2001 young people aged 16-24. The data was collected between 04.02.2025 - 07.02.2025.** The research was conducted by Opinion Matters, among a sample of 2000 UK Parents, aged 31+, with children aged 16-24 years old. The data was collected between 04.02.2025-10.02.2025. Opinion Matters abides by and employs members of the Market Research Society and follows the MRS code of conduct and ESOMAR principles. Opinion Matters is also a member of the British Polling Council.*** Data from the Construction Industry Training Board’s (CITB) Industry Outlook 2024-2028 forecastsAbout CIOB• The Chartered Institute of Building (CIOB) stands for the science, ethics and practice of built environments across the world.• We have almost 50,000 members worldwide and are the world's largest and most influential professional body for construction management and leadership.• Everything we do is to improve the quality of life for those using and creating the built environment.• We have a role in the management, leadership, education and development of our industry. For our members, guiding and educating them as they embark on their careers. For policymakers, defining the standards for all to meet. 