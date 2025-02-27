Power Tool Accessories Global Market Report 2025: A Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Power Tool Accessories Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The power tool accessories market has shown considerable growth in recent years. By 2025, it is projected to rise from $2.07 billion in 2024 to $2.2 billion, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.5%. This growth during the historic period can be attributed to an upswing in construction and renovation activities, an increased favor towards DIY trends, expansion in the automotive industry, growth in the demand for precision tools, enhancement in material durability and burgeoning industrial automation.

What Does The Future Of The Power Tool Accessories Market Look Like?

The power tool accessories market size is anticipated to grow at a steady pace over the next few years. It is predicted to reach $2.81 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.3%. This growth in the forecast period can be tied to increasing construction and DIY activities, the rising need for efficient and durable tools, escalating industrial automation, the e-commerce sector’s expansion, a shift towards cordless tools, and burgeoning investments in infrastructure development. Dominating trends in the forecast period include advancements in wireless technology, smart connectivity, enhanced durability, precision engineering, environmentally friendly materials, ergonomic designs, and integration with automation systems.

What Are The Driving Forces Behind Power Tool Accessories Market Growth?

Among the prominent growth drivers, the surge in construction and renovation activities is expected to spur the growth of the power tool accessories market. The increasing urbanization, swelling population, and the requirement for infrastructure development — supported by government initiatives, investments in smart city projects, and advancements in construction technologies — are propelling construction and renovation activities. Power tool accessories play a vital role in various tasks such as cutting, grinding, drilling, and fastening during these activities, thereby enhancing the efficiency and precision of diverse building and renovation projects.

Which Companies Are Leading The Industry?

Major companies operating in the power tool accessories market include Robert Bosch GmbH, Hitachi Ltd, Stanley Black & Decker Inc., Kyocera Corporation, Atlas Copco AB, Emerson Electric Co., Techtronic Industries Company Limited, Hilti Corporation, Ingersoll-Rand Plc, Makita Corporation, Husqvarna Group, Snap-On Incorporated, Chervon Limited Skil, Festool Group GmbH & Co. KG, Metabowerke GmbH, Klein Tools Inc., L. S. Starrett Company, Bain Capital LP Apex Tool Group, Silverline Tools, Evolution Power Tools, Craftsman, Dremel, Baier GmbH, EAB Tool Company Inc.

What Key Trends Are Impacting The Power Tool Accessories Market?

Further, companies operating in this market focus on developing more efficient and durable accessories such as brushless motors, to improve overall performance and meet the growing demand for high-performance tools. For example, in June 2022, Robert Bosch GmbH, a German engineering company, launched the GWS12V-30 12V Max Brushless 3-inch Angle Grinder. This device, equipped with a brushless motor, optimized gears, and quick braking for safety and battery efficiency, is designed for heavy-duty cutting, contributing to its market growth.

How Is The Power Tool Accessories Market Segmented?

1 By Type: Drill Bits; Circular Saw Blades; Screwdriver Bits; Router Bits; Other Types

2 By Operation Type: Cutting; Drilling; Fastening; Routing And Planning; Other Operation Types

3 By Distribution Channel: Offline; Online

4 By End-User: Industrial; Commercial; Residential

Sub-segments include variants of Drill Bits, Circular Saw Blades, Screwdriver Bits, Router Bits, and other types such as Sanding Discs And Belts, Jigsaw Blades, Oscillating Multi-Tool Blades, Polishing Pads, Angle Grinder Discs, Taps and Dies, Drill Chucks And Clamps.

Which Region Holds The Largest Power Tool Accessories Market Share?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the power tool accessories market. However, the scope of the report extends to regions such as Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Around the globe, The Business Research Company has published over 15000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. With 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, The Business Research Company provides the essential information to stay ahead in the game.

