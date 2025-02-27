Key Market Driver In Pet Boarding Services Industry 2025: Growing Expenditure On Non-Medical Veterinary Services

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global pet boarding services market is ready for expansion, with projected growth from $6.96 billion in 2024 to $7.51 billion in 2025, and a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.8%. This upwards trajectory is thanks to significant factors, such as rising pet ownership, increasing urbanization, and an increase in disposable income.

What Is Driving This Substantial Growth In The Pet Boarding Services Market?

Several key factors are propelling the market forward. Primary among these is the increasing expenditure for non-medical veterinary services. Non-medical veterinary services refer to activities such as grooming, boarding, and training that do not involve medical treatment. As pet ownership increases and disposable incomes rise, so too does the demand for these non-medical services to enhance pet wellness and comfort. In fact, according to the American Pet Products Association, expenditure on pet grooming, dog walking, and boarding reached a staggering $12.6 billion in 2023.

Are There Any Major Trends Or Innovations In The Pet Boarding Services Market?

The digital age continues to shape the pet boarding market, with the creation of app-based booking platforms, personalized pet wellness programs, and adoption of smart pet wearables. Major players in the pet boarding services market, including PetSmart LLC, VCA Animal Hospitals Inc., and A Place for Rover Inc., are leveraging these trends to enhance service delivery and improve customer experience.

What Does The Future Hold For The Pet Boarding Services Market?

Strong growth is expected to continue into the foreseeable future, with market size predicted to reach $10 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.4%. This projection is based on trends such as increased demand for premium and personalized pet care services, growth in pet-friendly travel, and more significant awareness of pet mental health.

How Is The Pet Boarding Services Market Segmented?

In an attempt to cater to diverse client needs, the pet boarding services market offers a broad range of service and care types. These services are segmented into group play sessions, exercise options, poolside daycare, and pet sitting services. Care is divided into long-term or short-term options with pet type classifications of dogs, cats, or other pet types.

Which Regions Are Experiencing The Most Development In The Pet Boarding Services Market?

In 2024, North America was leading the pack as the largest region in the pet boarding services market. However, it is Asia-Pacific that is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

