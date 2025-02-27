Peracetic Acid Market Analysis: Key Trends, Share, Growth Drivers, And Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market for peracetic acid is witnessing rapid expansion, with projections suggesting that it will grow from $1.13 billion in 2024 to $1.25 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 10.3%. This growth in the historic period can be attributed to various factors such as rising meat production industry, increasing demand from food and beverages industry, widespread adoption of peracetic acid in the agricultural sector, a surge towards efficient water treatment solutions, and growing demand for high-quality biocide products.

What Further Growth Is Projected For The Peracetic Acid Market?

The peracetic acid market is expected to continue its rapid growth trajectory in the coming years. Predicted to rise to $1.83 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 10.1%, the growth over the forecast period is attributable to numerous factors. These include a surge in the use of peracetic acid in the pharmaceutical industry, growing demand for high-quality paper products, increasing need for safe drinking water, rise in healthcare expenditure and a growing global population. Leading trends in the forecast timeframe include advances in infrastructure, integration of advanced reactors, optimization of production processes, bio-based production, and the development of advanced heterogeneous catalysts.

What Is Driving The Demand For Peracetic Acid Globally?

One of the key factors propelling the demand for peracetic acid is its role in ensuring safe drinking water. The demand for drinking water is escalating due to the increase in global population, the progression of urbanization and industrialization, greater agricultural needs, and the impact of climate change on water resources, leading to intense competition for limited freshwater supplies. Peracetic acid is crucial in providing safe drinking water as it effectively eliminates pathogens without leaving harmful residues or byproducts, ensuring water safety and environmental sustainability.

Who Are The Key Players In The Peracetic Acid Market?

Prominent companies operating in the peracetic acid market include Brenntag AG, Evonik Industries AG, Ecolab Inc., Univar Solutions Inc., Solvay S.A., FMC Corporation, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co Inc., Steris Corporation, Kemira Chemicals, Hawkins Inc., Hydrite Chemical Co., Christeyns NV, PeroxyChem LLC, Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp., Airedale Chemical Company, Seeler Industries Inc, Chemtex Speciality Ltd., Acuro Organics Limited, Promox S.p.A., A. B. Enterprises, and Evans Chem India Pvt. Ltd.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Peracetic Acid Market?

Emerging trends in the industry reveal that major companies in the peracetic acid market are focusing on developing innovative products such as recirculating aquaculture systems RAS and biocide to enhance productivity. RAS is a sustainable fish farming method that recycles water to maintain optimal quality while reducing environmental impact, thus allowing for high-density fish farming and water conservation. Biocides are employed to control or eliminate harmful organisms, including bacteria, fungi, viruses, and pests, across a range of applications like disinfection, pest management, and water treatment.

How Is The Peracetic Acid Market Segmented?

1 By Grade: Solution Grade; Distilled Grade

2 By Application: Disinfectant; Sterilant; Sanitizer; Other Applications

3 By End-Use: Healthcare; Food And Beverage; Water Treatment; Pulp And Paper; Other End-Users

Furthermore, segments are subdivided into Solutions Grade with 5-15% Peracetic Acid Solution, 15-30% Peracetic Acid Solution, 30-35% Peracetic Acid Solution, and Low-Concentration Peracetic Acid Solution; and Distilled Grade, which includes High Purity Peracetic Acid, Analytical Grade Peracetic Acid, and Industrial-Grade Distilled Peracetic Acid.

What Is The Regional Analysis Of Peracetic Acid Market?

In 2024, North America was the largest region in the peracetic acid market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the upcoming years. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

