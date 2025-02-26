The Bridging to Retirement Program has played a critical role in helping forestry workers and contractors transition to retirement.

The program is now fully subscribed and is no longer accepting applications as of Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025.

With the threat of U.S. tariffs that could affect the entire economy, government is focused on defending B.C.’s workers, businesses and economy. This includes working with Ottawa on supports for workers and filling in the gaps as needed.

Since the program was created in October 2019, it has supported nearly 2,220 workers, approving more than $92 million in funding. In November 2021, the program was renewed with a three-year funding commitment to assist workers 55 and older who are affected by challenges in the forestry sector.

Government will continue to provide updates on the provincial response to tariffs.