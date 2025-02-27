ESET Announces Participation Among Knowledgeable Respondents in Report on Threat Intelligence

DUBAI , DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ESET , a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, is proud to announce its participation among knowledgeable respondents whom Forrester surveyed in its Best Practice report: How To Measure The Effectiveness And Value Of Threat Intelligence. Forrester, a respected research firm, highlighted the essential characteristics of credible threat intelligence, summarized in the CART model: Complete, Accurate, Relevant, and Timely. ESET Threat Intelligence offerings align closely with these principles, empowering organizations to strengthen their security posture and stay ahead of advanced threats.“For us, our inclusion in Forrester’s report reinforces our commitment to delivering actionable, high-quality threat intelligence that meets the evolving needs of today’s organizations,” said Juraj Knapec, Product Manager for ESET Threat Intelligence. “By focusing on clarity, accuracy, and timeliness, we enable our clients to make critical decisions faster, reduce exposure, and bolster their defenses against advanced threat actors.”Forrester’s CART framework underscores the needs for threat intelligence that is:Complete: Covering a wide range of sources and threat vectors.Accurate: Offering curated and verified insights from practical experience.Relevant: Delivering tailored, actionable information that aligns with organizational needs.Timely: Enabling proactive decisions by anticipating emerging threats.ESET Threat Intelligence solutions were designed with these principles in mind. By prioritizing quantitative metrics and providing clarity in threat analysis, ESET ensures its clients receive reliable, actionable data to help mitigate risks effectively.The report also highlights a critical challenge. Many security and risk professionals struggle to measure the value and effectiveness of their threat intelligence, leading to wasted resources and missed opportunities. Forrester emphasizes the importance of using robust quantitative and qualitative metrics to demonstrate the impact of threat intelligence within an organization, which ESET addresses by providing clear threat intelligence metrics to simplify decision-making, as well as quantitative insights that showcase measurable value and drive strategic outcomes.As further stated in Forrester´s Best Practice report: How To Measure The Effectiveness And Value Of Threat Intelligence: “Metrics are essential for you to demonstrate the effectiveness of threat intelligence, but resist the temptation to rely solely on consumption-based metrics… more does not necessarily mean better. The right target value for a given metric is unique to each organization’s cybersecurity maturity and risk profile.” Built on the robust CART framework, ETI allows us to customize each threat intelligence solution to meet the unique needs of our clients, ensuring they receive the most targeted and relevant information.ESET Threat Intelligence provides real-time data on malicious files, domains, IPs, URLs, botnets, and APT activity to help organizations act swiftly. Its Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Reports offer in-depth analyses of advanced threats, with the PREMIUM packages including direct analyst consultations. Curated, actionable insights enhance detection and response, while seamless SIEM and TIP integration maximizes efficiency. With these offerings, ESET empowers clients to automate threat searches, stay ahead of emerging risks, and reduce incident response times, ultimately strengthening their cybersecurity architecture.For more information about ESET Threat Intelligence, please visit our website About ESETESETprovides cutting-edge digital security to prevent attacks before they happen. By combining the power of AI and human expertise, ESET stays ahead of known and emerging cyberthreats — securing businesses, critical infrastructure, and individuals. Whether it’s endpoint, cloud or mobile protection, our AI-native, cloud-first solutions and services remain highly effective and easy to use. ESET technology includes robust detection and response, ultra-secure encryption, and multifactor authentication. With 24/7 real-time defense and strong local support, we keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. An ever-evolving digital landscape demands a progressive approach to security: ESET is committed to world-class research and powerful threat intelligence, backed by R&D centers and a strong global partner network. For more information, visit www.eset.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X.

